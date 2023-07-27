Barcelona star, whose departure is practically confirmed, attracting interest from Premier League club – Reports

Barcelona star and Juventus target Franck Kessie has allegedly attracted attention from Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the next campaign.

Kessie, 26, is believed to be close to departing Camp Nou in the ongoing summer transfer window after failing to cement a first-team spot in Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez's plans. Moreover, the Catalans are keen to let him go as they are in need of cash.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona and Juventus have progressed in their talks over a potential deal to snap up the midfielder this summer. However, due to a lack of a definitive agreement between the two parties, Spurs have now emerged as a possible suitor for the player.

Tottenham, who are set to start life under Ange Postecoglou next season, are keen to add Kessie to their midfield as soon as possible. They are likely to table an offer for the Blaugrana player after Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain target Harry Kane's expected exit.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are interested in waiting for Spurs' proposal as both the club and Kessie are unwilling to commit to Juventus. They are eager to assess the Premier League club's offer, which is thought to be an upgrade over the Serie A giant's approach.

Should Kessie opt to secure a permanent transfer to Spurs, he could prove to be a fine signing for them. He would add solid depth to their midfield, filling the void left by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's likely departure.

Kessie, who joined Barcelona on a free switch after leaving AC Milan last summer, failed to impress Xavi with his performances past season. He started just 16 of his 43 appearances across all competitions, netting three goals and providing as many assists in the process.

Who all are likely to compete for places with Barcelona's Franck Kessie at Tottenham?

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in the process of injecting new blood into their ranks following their eighth-placed Premier League finish last season. They have already dished out over £115 million to snap up James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Pedro Porro, Guglielmo Vicario, and Manor Solomon ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Should Spurs rope in Kessie this summer, they would have eight first-team options in midfield. However, both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso could leave on permanent switches, and Pape Matar Sarr could be sent out on loan for regular first-team action.

Apart from the former AC Milan and Atalanta man, Ange Postecoglou would have Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Tanguy Ndombele, and Oliver Skipp as senior midfielders. Earlier this month, his team decided to sell Harry Winks for £10 million to Leicester City.