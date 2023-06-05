Barcelona star will not be sold this summer despite lack of game time: Reports

Despite spending significant time on the sidelines this season, Barcelona's Eric Garcia won't be available for transfer any time soon, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal).

Garcia has been subjected to a season of turbulence, either oscillating between various roles on the field or witnessing the proceedings from the sidelines. The young Spaniard has found himself in an odd situation, teetering on the periphery of the squad as competition has heightened and his significance has diminished.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has, however, insisted that Garcia isn't up for grabs and will not be leaving Camp Nou.

After an explosive start in the preseason last year, where he displayed dazzling ball distribution skills, the 22-year-old showed glimpses of greatness. However, Garcia's contributions to the squad took a downward turn following his involvement in some big defeats.

A glaring instance of Garcia's decline was his contribution to Barcelona's unceremonious exit from the Champions League. Notably, his performance against Inter Milan was marked by disappointment.

In all, he made just 15 La Liga appearances and two in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Andreas Christensen-Ronald Araujo combination seemed impregnable every time they stepped onto the field, making it all the more difficult for Garcia to find his place in the team again. Even Marcos Alonso ended up overshadowing Garcia in the pecking order.

Garcia's exceptional ball-playing skills and vision have led to tactical experiments with him being used in the role of a solitary pivot. With the departure of the defensive midfield stalwart Sergio Busquets, Garcia could potentially fill the void, offering an opportunity for the young player to find playing time.

A possible Barcelona return sits on the horizon for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's future hangs in the balance, with a definitive decision expected within days, according to the superstar's father, Jorge.

Jorge hinted at Messi's keen interest in reuniting with his old club, where he crafted his illustrious career. He said (via MARCA):

"We don't know anything about whether he will return to Barcelona. He would love to return. It would be his preferred option. We don't know anything. We'll see. We will make a decision soon. We have a lot of things to talk about."

There were rumblings about a potential meet-up between Jorge Messi and Barca president Joan Laporta on Monday, June 5. However, Messi's father firmly maintained that nothing was set in stone during their interaction, leaving the decision shrouded in uncertainty.

