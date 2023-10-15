Barcelona starlet set to be available for weekend despite leaving national team early after picking up issue - Reports

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal will reportedly be available for the side's La Liga clash with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (October 22).

Mundo Deportivo reports that Yamal has been at the Esportiva de Sant Joan Despi recovering from his leg injury. The 16-year-old was unable to represent Spain during the ongoing international break. He has played every game for Barca this season and it appears he's been given the all-clear for Sunday.

Yamal is eyeing returning to action against Bilbao just a week before the first El Clasico of the season against Real Madrid next week. The Barcelona teenager has been in fine form, bagging one goal and two assists in 11 games across competitions.

The Blaugrana winger picked up his injury in the Catalan giants' 2-2 draw with Granada on October 8. He scored in that game but then limped off with his leg issue.

Yamal has enjoyed a groundbreaking surge into Barcelona's first team since making his La Liga debut last season. He's since made 12 appearances and has been a regular starter under Xavi.

Barca are currently third in La Liga, trailing first-placed Madrid by three points. Their draw against Girona raised concerns regarding the defense of their league crown. Xavi's men face a Bilbao side who sit fifth in the league standings.

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto is reportedly set to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

According to the aforementioned source (via FourFourTwo), Barcelona skipper Sergi Roberto is set to join Inter Miami once his contract expires in the summer.

The 31-year-old has found game time hard to come by this season, starting two of six games across competitions, scoring one goal. The veteran defender, who can also play in midfield, has been speaking to Barca legends Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba about the MLS side.

The trio joined the Herons in the summer and have made immediate impacts at DRV PNK Stadium. Roberto looks likely to be the next Blaugrana hero to head to the United States.

The Spaniard has been at Barcelona his entire career, making his debut for the senior team in 2013. He's made 355 appearances, scoring 17 goals and providing 40 assists.

Roberto has won two UEFA Champions Leagues, seven La Liga titles, six Copa del Reys, and five Spanish Super Cups. He signed a one-year extension with Barca in the summer but looks set to leave in 2024.