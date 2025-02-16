Barcelona to step away from pursuit of Sporting CP star as he's destined to be reunited with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United: Reports

Barcelona have decided to step away from the pursuit of Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres, who looks set to join Manchester United. The 26-year-old striker was a vital piece of the attacking puzzle under Ruben Amorim at the Portuguese giants, before the head coach left for Old Trafford.

Gyokeres is reportedly destined to join Amorim in England, forcing the Catalan giants to look for other options.

Barca have been on the hunt for a Robert Lewandowski replacement. The Polish marksman remains one of the best strikers in the world, based on his numbers. He has already scored 31 goals and provided three assists in 33 games this season. However, Lewandowski is turning 37 years old this year, raising questions about his longevity at the club.

This saw the Blaugrana set their sights on Gyokeres, who has scored 34 goals and provided eight assists in merely 36 appearances so far.

However, according to Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo (via GOAL), the LaLiga giants are looking at Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak instead. They now view the 25-year-old, who has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 29 games, as the perfect replacement for Lewandowski.

The report has also claimed that Barcelona's former interest, Gyokeres, is "destined to reunite" with his former boss Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

Barcelona player opens up amidst links to Manchester United transfer

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has opened up amidst links to a potential transfer to Manchester United. The 21-year-old has garnered interest in England recently, with clubs like Aston Villa also reportedly keen on his signature.

However, it was believed that he turned down these offers, instead opting to remain with the Blaugrana. However, he has now revealed that he had no idea about the interest from these clubs, telling SPORT (via The People's Person):

“I wasn’t aware of the offers. I knew I wanted to be here, but it is comforting that the club didn’t want to listen to them and wanted me here, in the new project."

“I don’t know what to tell you. I’m a hard worker, I’m always available for the team and Xavi, [sporting director] Deco and now Hansi are helping me and giving me confidence to show my football. I’m very grateful to them," he added.

Lopez has had 10 direct goal contributions from 25 appearances across all competitions this season for Barcelona. Despite Manchester United's interest, it seems as though the 21-year-old will stay in Catalonia.

