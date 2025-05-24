Barcelona suffer blow as key target agrees to join European giants - Reports 

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Jonathan Tah this summer. According to Sky Sports, the German defender is set to join Bayern Munich.

Tah has been one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga for some time. The 29-year-old helped Bayer Leverkusen win a historic Bundesliga title last season and has remained indispensable for the club this year as well.

However, his contract expires at the end of this season, and he has previously announced that he will leave the BayArena. Barcelona have long admired the German and were hoping to sign him for free this summer.

While the Catalans are well-stocked in attack, uncertainties linger over the futures of Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, and Andreas Christensen. The La Liga giants are also under financial distress and are seeking cost-effective options.

Tah fits the bill, and his contract situation makes him an enticing prospect for the Barcelona hierarchy. It was reported earlier that the German was also ready to move to Camp Nou.

However, Bayern Munich have reportedly struck a deal with the player ahead of the summer transfer. He will undergo his medical examinations next week before signing a four-year deal. The Bavarians will negotiate a fee with Bayer Leverkusen to allow him to leave before his contract expires, so he can be available for the FIFA World Cup.

Have Barcelona ended their pursuit of Rafael Leao?

Rafael Leao

Barcelona have exited the race to sign Rafael Leao this summer, according to MARCA. The Portuguese forward has registered 12 goals and 13 assists in 50 games across competitions this season for AC Milan.

The Catalans are in search of a new left-forward this summer and have been linked with Leao for some time. It was previously believed that club president Joan Laporta is a fan of the 25-year-old.

However, it now appears that the LaLiga giants are having second thoughts about the move due to Leao's recent issues with the Rossoneri. Concerns have arisen regarding his commitment and lack of effort on the pitch.

His attitude has raised a red flag at Barcelona, who do not want to disturb the integrity of the current squad. Meanwhile, sporting manager Deco is reportedly not convinced by his countryman either. As such, the Catalans have decided to pull the plug on the move and will pursue alternative targets.

