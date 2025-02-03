Barcelona suffer financial blow as Manchester City have €50 million bid rejected - Reports

Porto have turned down Manchester City's €50m offer for former Barcelona midfielder Nicolas Gonzalez, according to O Jogo (via Barca Blaugranes). The Catalans reportedly have a 40% sell-on clause in the player's contract and are hoping to secure a decent cash injection with his sale.

The recent update, as such, will be a big blow for the LaLiga giants, who are still under financial difficulties. If the sale doesn't go through, Barcelona could miss out on a windfall.

City are looking to add more quality to the middle of the park this month and have apparently identified Gonzalez as an option. The player was reportedly ready to move to the Premier League and play under Pep Guardiola.

However, the English club's opening offer has been turned down by Porto, although a move cannot be ruled out yet. The Spaniard reportedly has a €60m release clause in his deal, so Manchester City are aware of how much they have to pay to get their man.

Gonzalez rose through the ranks at Barcelona but failed to cement his place in the starting XI. He subsequently left Camp Nou in the summer of 2023 to move to Porto in a €8.5m deal.

The 23-year-old has done quite well with the Portuguese club so far, registering seven goals and six assists from 29 games across competitions this season. His efforts have already earned him admirers at Manchester City. However, the Premier League champions may have to pay a premium fee to secure his services.

Has a Manchester City star offered himself to Barcelona?

A recent report from SPORT says Manchester City forward Jeremy Doku is ready to join Barcelona on a loan deal for the rest of the season. The Catalans were keen to reinforce their attack this month and were eyeing a loan move for former Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

However, LaLiga giants are set to miss out on the Englishman, who has joined Aston Villa on loan.

It has now been suggested that Doku has offered himself to Barcelona as an alternative to the 27-year-old. The Belgian forward has been in fine form this season for the Cityzens, registering six goals and seven assists from 22 games. The 22-year-old could have been a fine addition to the Catalans' squad, but his entourage has rubbished those claims.

