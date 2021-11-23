Barcelona superstar Ansu Fati's house robbed of money, watches and jewelry while Barca played Espanyol - Reports

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati's house was reportedly broken into and robbed during the Blaugrana's match against Espanyol on Saturday, November 20.

Fati was a spectator at the Camp Nou in what marked the debut of new Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez. The Catalans secured a 1-0 win over their cross-city rivals, courtesy of a penalty from Memphis Depay, in front of more than 70,000 fans.

According to La Vanguardia (via Mirror), a group of thieves broke into Ansu Fati's house in Sant Cugat, a town near Barcelona, during the match. They are rumored to have entered while some members of Fati's family were downstairs. Police had been contacted for assistance, but the responding officers reportedly did not find anyone.

Fati is said to have been robbed of money, watches and some jewelry, but none of his family members were hurt.

Barcelona sweating over Ansu Fati's fitness ahead of touch run of fixtures

Barcelona's 1-0 victory over Espanyol brought some excitement and plenty of relief for the club and the fans. However, there were also several concerns for Xavi's side with the most notable one being their inability to kill the game off earlier.

The Blaugrana eventually won the match thanks to a dodgy penalty call, which is unlikely to have been given on most occasions. Barcelona managed 16 shots on the night, including 11 in the first half. However, they could only get six on target and did not really trouble Diego Lopez in the Espanyol goal.

Barcelona's problems in the attacking third are well-documented and they are certainly missing the services of Ansu Fati. The 19-year-old returned with a bang after a long-term knee injury in September, scoring against Levante.

Ansu Fati also scored the lone goal in Barcelona's 1-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv to keep the Catalans' UEFA Champions League hopes alive. However, the teen prodigy suffered a hamstring injury in the club's 3-3 draw with Celta Vigo on November 6.

Fati has since not played for Barcelona and looks set to be out for at least another week or two. This will give Xavi plenty of headaches as the Blaugrana have crucial matches coming up against Benfica, Villarreal, Real Betis and Bayern Munich. The club are already without Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero in attack.

Fati could return to action in the match against Betis, but there are no guarantees of the same at the moment.

