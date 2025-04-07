Barcelona superstar feels he’s being unfairly criticised, could take big decision on his future at the club: Reports

Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski, one of the finest strikers in the modern-day game, is reportedly unhappy at the club. According to reports from El Nacional, the Polish international feels that he is being unfairly criticized, and this could see him take the exit route in the summer.

Lewandowski is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to have graced the modern game, and has been in fine form for Barca this season. He has found the back of the net on a whopping 38 occasions in 44 matches across all competitions, and also provided three assists.

In LaLiga, Lewandowski has scored a stunning 25 goals in 29 matches, and is currently its leading goalscorer. He is ahead of Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe, who has 22 league goals to his credit so far this season.

However, the aforementioned report states that Lewandowski feels the environment around him at Barcelona is stifling his creativity. It also states that the 36-year-old was criticized on more than a few occasions about his lack of mobility on the pitch as well as his inability to turn up for Barca in important games.

Although he is used to speculation from the press, Lewandowski was left disappointed by the lack of recognition he got from the Barcelona management, the report mentions. This could play a role in his potential exit from the club in the summer transfer window.

Saudi Arabia can come calling for Robert Lewandowski

As per the aforementioned report, Lewandowski is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. One of their several high-profile clubs are reportedly monitoring him and could make a bumper offer in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Saudi Pro League, as is their wont, wish to bring in the world's best players, and Lewandowski fits the bill. They already have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema among several other world-class players in their ranks.

According to the report, an unnamed Saudi club is reportedly willing to offer Lewandowski a multi-million-dollar deal.

