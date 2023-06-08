Barcelona superstar responds positively after being offered contract extension until 2027 - Reports

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly pleased with the current set-up at the club and is open to signing a contract extension.

The Blaugrana signed Dembele to a two-year deal back in the summer of 2022 following the expiration of the contract he signed while joining them in 2017. With his current deal expiring next summer, multiple reports suggested that the Catalans would offer him a new deal soon.

Onda Cera journalist Alfredo Martinez (via Reshad Rahman on Twitter) has now reported that Barcelona have offered him a four-year deal. Rahman provided the update on Tuesday, June 8, writing:

"BREAKING: Dembele has responded positively to the renewal proposal offered until 2027. He’s delighted with Xavi [manager Xavi Hernandez] and the club."

The tweet added that the two parties are yet to reach a complete agreement on Dembele's wages and release clause, but that the deal is still likely to go through.

"Only details around his wages and RC need polishing, but nothing is in danger. He’ll eventually renew," Rehman added.

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ BREAKING: Dembele has responded positively to the renewal proposal offered until 2027. He’s delighted with Xavi and the club. Only details around his wages and RC need polishing, but nothing is in danger. He’ll eventually renew. #Transfers 🦟 BREAKING: Dembele has responded positively to the renewal proposal offered until 2027. He’s delighted with Xavi and the club. Only details around his wages and RC need polishing, but nothing is in danger. He’ll eventually renew. @Alfremartinezz 🚨 BREAKING: Dembele has responded positively to the renewal proposal offered until 2027. He’s delighted with Xavi and the club. Only details around his wages and RC need polishing, but nothing is in danger. He’ll eventually renew. @Alfremartinezz #Transfers 🦟🔵🔴⚡️ https://t.co/IbGp9FoL4f

This update is likely to provide some relief to Barcelona fans, who learnt on Monday, June 7, that Lionel Messi will not be re-joining the club. Messi released a statement that detailed why he has chosen Inter Miami instead after weeks of speculation around his next club.

The Athletic's Pol Ballus reported earlier this week that La Liga had approved Barcelona's financial viability plan submitted last month. This, coupled with the departures of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, is expected to give the Catalans some leeway to make transfers this summer.

Ousmane Dembele impressed for Barcelona in the 2021-22 season before being struck by injury once again

Barcelona initially chose to hand Ousmane Dembele a two-year contract in 2022 following his impressive displays in Xavi Hernandez's initial months at the club. The Frenchman ended the 2021-22 season with 13 assists in 21 La Liga games, finishing as the league's best creator for the campaign.

Dembele carried that form over to the 2022-23 season as well, recording two goals and two assists in the Catalans' first five La Liga matches. He suffered a dip thereafter, but remained a threat on the flanks until suffering a hamstring problem towards the end of January this year.

The injury ruled him out until April, by when his club had exited both the UEFA Europa League and the Copa del Rey. However, he helped Xavi Hernandez's men clinch the La Liga title, eventually finishing the season with eight goals and seven assists in 35 matches across competitions.

Overall, Dembele has played 185 times for Barcelona since joining for £135.5 million from Borussia Dortmund in August 2017, recording 40 goals and 43 assists. He has won three La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey and two Supercopas de Espana with the Blaugrana.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes