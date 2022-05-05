Barcelona against superstar striker's transfer due to his "special attraction for the night and the party" - Reports

Erling Haaland’s knack for partying has reportedly (via Sport) discouraged Barcelona from going after the highly-rated forward in the summer. The Norway international has a €75 million release clause (as per Goal) in his contract with Borussia Dortmund, which is set to come into play at the end of the season.

The Blaugrana have been keeping tabs on the Norwegian forward for a while now. The report states that Barca have numerous scout reports on the 21-year-old. From his Bryne FK days to his time at Molde, Barcelona have always kept Haaland's files close to their chest.

The Catalan giants' interest in the player reportedly increased when he signed for RB Salzburg in 2018, and more so when he joined Dortmund in January 2020. As per Sport, Barca have reports from scouts who’re not even associated with the club anymore, which serves as a testament to their persistence.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Although Barcelona did everything they could to sign Erling Haaland, some scout reports recommended against his transfer.



The player’s injury record isn’t the best, he reportedly goes out partying a lot and has had incidents of unprofessional behavior.



Haaland’s technical ability has always been beyond doubt, but Barca have been left demoralized by reports of his off-field behavior. The youngster supposedly has an affinity for nightlife and partying too hard. Over the last year, there has been some unprofessional behavior on the player’s part, which Barcelona have not taken lightly.

Haaland’s recent muscular injuries have also popped up as a red flag on Barca’s radar. Considering the sum the player would extract, the Camp Nou outfit might not be too eager to splurge on a young footballer with niggling muscular injuries.

Haaland, who has missed at least 16 games due to injuries (via Transfermarkt) this season, has scored 28 goals in as many appearances across competitions.

Robert Lewandowski could be Erling Haaland’s perfect alternative for Barcelona

Unlike the Norwegian, who is only starting out in his career, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has a history of professionalism and important big-match performances.

Additionally, since the 33-year-old Poland international only has a year left on his current contract, he is not expected to cost as much.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Bayern want to keep Lewandowski as they told his agent in the opening meeting. It’s still early… Despite official statements by the two clubs, Barcelona won’t give up on Lewandowski. He’s the priority and Barça would offer him three year deal/two year deal with optionBayern want to keep Lewandowski as they told his agent in the opening meeting. It’s still early… Despite official statements by the two clubs, Barcelona won’t give up on Lewandowski. He’s the priority and Barça would offer him three year deal/two year deal with option 🔴🇵🇱 #FCBBayern want to keep Lewandowski as they told his agent in the opening meeting. It’s still early… https://t.co/1R5NPGky3A

A recent report (Via Barca Universal) claimed that Lewandowski was even prepared to reduce his wages to make the deal more feasible for Barca. As per the report, Bayern Munich would be willing to allow the player to leave for € 40million if the Pole turns down an extension.

Considering the form he has been in this season (49 goals in 44 games), getting him for €40 million would be a steal for Barcelona.

Edited by Samya Majumdar