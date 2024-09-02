Barcelona superstar strongly dislikes Joan Laporta; feels club president wants him out of club: Reports

Barcelona superstar Frenkie de Jong reportedly dislikes club president Joan Laporta, according to a report from Diario SPORT (via Barca Universal). As per the report, the Netherlands international believes that Laporta has constantly attempted to push him out of Camp Nou.

De Jong signed for the Blaugrana in the summer of 2019 from Ajax for a reported fee of €86 million under then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu. This report suggests that the possibility of a rift between the duo could be because Laporta was not the individual to sanction the signing of the midfielder.

To make matters worse, it is claimed that Barcelona's sporting director Deco offered De Jong to various clubs around Europe in an attempt to offload him. However, the 27-year-old has remained stern in his decision to continue playing for the Catalan outfit.

The midfielder's fitness has been another worrying factor during his stay at Camp Nou. He's currently out with an ankle injury and it remains unsure as to when the Dutchman will return to action.

Last season, De Jong missed 32 matches across competitions for club and country due to fitness-related issues and nine the year prior. Overall, he's played 213 matches across competitions for the Bluagrana, bagging 17 goals and 21 assists.

De Jong has two years left on his current contract at Barcelona and the club will look to sell him in January or next summer. They wouldn't wish for him to run down his contract and leave for free in 2026.

Hansi Flick hopeful to see Frenkie de Jong return for Barcelona after international break

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is hopeful that his midfielder Frenkie de Jong will not require surgery for his ankle injury. He recently hinted that the Dutch star could return after the international break.

The Blaugrana will return to action on September 15 when they face Girona away from home in La Liga. Speaking about De Jong's return, Flick said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I hope he won't need to have surgery. He's recovering and taking steps forward. Now, we have to wait how he evolves with a heavier load in training. I hope to have him after the international break but I can't confirm it. We'll see what happens after the break."

Barcelona would love to have De Jong back after losing Ilkay Gundogan to Manchester City this summer. Additionally, Marc Bernal has also suffered an ACL injury and is expected to undergo surgery.

