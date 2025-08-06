Barcelona superstar turns down offers from multiple clubs and signs new deal until 2030 at Barcelona: Reports

Barcelona star Jules Kounde has reportedly turned down offers from several clubs as he wishes to continue representing the Blaugrana. Currently, the France international is contracted with his side until the summer of 2027, but SPORT claim that he will sign a new deal to keep him in Camp Nou till 2030.

As per the same report, multiple Premier League sides have shown an interest in Kounde, but the defender values his role under Hansi Flick. He primarily plays as a right-back under the German coach, but is also more than happy to fill in as a central defender.

Kounde is expected to enter into this new agreement after the completion of their pre-season preparations. The Catalan outfit play their first LaLiga match of the campaign against Mallorca on August 16.

In the 2024/25 season, the 26-year-old made 53 appearances across competitions for Barcelona, bagging four goals and eight assists. He will be expected to contribute in a similar fashion from right-back this year as well.

Kounde joined the Bluagrana in the summer of 2022 from Seville for a reported fee of €50 million. Since then, he's played 141 matches across competitions for Barcelona, bagging seven goals and 18 assists.

The Frenchman has laid his hands on the LaLiga trophy twice and the Copa del Rey once, among other honors at Camp Nou.

Marcus Rashford opens up about registration worries ahead of Barcelona league debut

Marcus Rashford

There are concerns over whether Barcelona will be able to register Marcus Rashford before the start of their LaLiga season. At the moment, the Englishman has not been registered after the Catalan side failed to meet the league's salary limits.

However, Rashford does not seem to be too concerned about this and says the club will find a way to resolve the problem. Speaking to reporters, the attacker said (via talkSPORT):

"I'm not worried. It's something the club needs to resolve, and I trust they will. I'm focused on training and being ready for the start of the competition."

Club President Joan Laporta seems to be wishing for Rashford to play regular minutes and said:

"He's fast, strong, committed, and did everything he could to sign for Barça. He put pressure on his agent, spoke to the club, and at the same time, spoke to Manchester United."

Rashford's loan move came after he was frozen out of the Manchester United setup. In all, he made 426 senior appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging 138 goals and 77 assists.

