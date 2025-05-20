Barcelona superstar willing to take a pay cut in order to extend his stint with the club: Reports

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has revealed that he would gladly take a wage reduction to stay at the club, according to Catalunya Radio (via BarcaTimes on X). The Dutch international even purportedly told his agents that he wants to stay at the club, "and if that means I have to lower my salary, I'm ready for that."

De Jong's current contract expires in 2026. It includes deferral payments negotiated during the Covid-19 pandemic and has contributed hugely to his pay in the last couple of years. Barca, currently in financial crisis, are due to re-negotiate contracts with highly-paid players as a form of avoiding salary burdens.

They are reportedly willing to offer De Jong an extension of his contract that will involve an immense pay reduction. Despite approaches from clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain, De Jong has never shown a desire to leave Camp Nou. However, the player also refused to accept a wage decrease to sign the contract extension.

He seems to have changed his mind, as per these emerging reports. As negotiations go on, De Jong's enthusiasm to commit to accepting a salary reduction can help secure his long-term stay with Barcelona.

Atleti president opens up about signing Barcelona defender

Atletico Madrid boss president Cerezo has revealed that the club are in negotiations with Barcelona regarding the transfer of centre-half Clement Lenglet. The French defender moved to the Colchoneros last summer on loan and has been a regular fixture for Diego Simeone. However, there is no option to buy in the loan deal.

Lenglet signed a new contract with Barcelona until 2027 to seal the move. However, a move could be on the cards, and Cerezo sounds optimistic of reaching an agreement with the Blaugrana. He said (via SempreBarca):

“Lenglet is a Barcelona player. We’re going to talk. I imagine there will be an agreement for him to stay with us.”

Lenglet's displays have earned him his salary at Atletico, playing 29 games in La Liga and the Champions League so far this season. Money is tight, though. Barca are reportedly asking for €10 million for the defender, with Atletico proposing a free transfer due to their financial uncertainty.

Since Atletico are preparing for the upcoming Club World Cup, keeping Lenglet can be crucial to the stability of the team. Meanwhile, Barca will not partake in the competition. They have already won the domestic treble in Spain this season.

