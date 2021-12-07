Barcelona suspect Ousmane Dembele has already agreed pre-contract with Chelsea: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a pre-contract with Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele. The Barcelona contract rebel is in the last year of his deal at the Nou Camp.

El Chiringuito TV has reported that Chelsea have quietly worked on a pre-agreement deal for the French winger. The Blues are reportedly ready to bring him in next summer to bolster their attacking line-up.

Earlier reports on Monday had claimed that Barcelona were making one final attempt to extend Dembele's contract at the club. Head coach Xavi is said to be a firm believer in the forward's potential and wants the club to retain the Frenchman at Barcelona.

Dembele's representatives were set to meet the club, with Barcelona ready to offer €11 million per year to the 2018 World Cup winner. Dembele however, has allegedly told Xavi that he wants to leave the club next summer.

Dembele has had a nightmare of a spell in Barcelona

Dembele broke into European football while playing for Borussia Dortmund. The French winger was one of the best teenagers in European football back in 2017 and it earned him a mega transfer to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants wanted the Frenchman to replace the outgoing Neymar. However. over the next four years, he endured nothing but a nightmare spell at Barcelona.

The French winger has been injured on 13 different occasions and has missed 100 games for the club in the last four years. His fitness and professionalism have been brought into question on several occasions as well.

Barring his 2018 World Cup win with France, nothing much has gone right for Dembele.

Chelsea want to reunite Dembele with Thomas Tuchel

Dembele first broke into the big stage of European football under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel. The German boss utilized the French winger to his maximum and Chelsea want to repeat the formula.

Although the Blues are stacked in their frontline, Dembele is likely to be a favored player for Tuchel. Chelsea could also sell a few of their flops at the club to make space for Dembele.

The likes of Ross Barkley, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have not been able to settle at the club, with reports of them leaving the club floating in the rumor mill.

Also Read Article Continues below

Dembele's addition to the Chelsea squad will also allow the player to refind himself after suffering a poor four-year spell at Barcelona.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava