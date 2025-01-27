Barcelona talent closing on in on €5 million transfer to join Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad: Reports 

Barcelona are prepared to sanction the transfer of academy star Unai Hernandez to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad on a permanent basis this month, as per El Nacional. The young forward will complete a €5 million transfer to team up with 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia.

Hernandez is in the final six months of his contract with La Blaugrana and has turned down offers from the club for a new contract. The 20-year-old is unhappy about remaining in youth football and is prepared to test himself in the rigors of senior football.

El Nacional reports that Unai Hernandez has been convinced by former Barcelona director Ramon Planes, who is now in a similar position at Al-Ittihad. Talks about the youngster were conducted during the Spanish giants' trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup earlier this year.

Hernandez will follow in the footsteps of former Celta Vigo man Gabri Veiga in moving straight to the Saudi Pro League as a Spanish youngster. He will play alongside the likes of Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Fabinho, Steven Bergwijn, and Houssem Aouar at Al-Ittihad.

Barcelona hoped to keep him for two more seasons, at least, if he had agreed to a contract extension. The club planned for him to end the season with Barca Atletic before joining Hansi Flick's first team for pre-season ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Barca Atletic captain Hernandez has found the net nine times in 20 appearances for Barca Atletic this season.

Al-Ittihad will pay just €5 million plus possible add-ons for the youngster, as the club are unwilling to lose him for free in the summer. He is expected to jet out to Saudi Arabia before the window closes and will be part of their bid to reclaim the league title this term.

More Barcelona youngsters wanted by Saudi outfit - Reports

Saudi outfit Al-Qadsiah have reportedly identified two of Barcelona's youngsters as targets for this month and the summer as they look to sign Europe's finest youngsters. This news comes after reports of Barca Atletic captain Unai Hernandez closing in on a switch to Al-Ittihad this month.

Fellow Barcelona Atletic teammates Pau Prim and Arnau Pradas are wanted by the high-flying, newly-promoted side, as per a report from SPORT. Both players are in the final six months of their contract and are not willing to enter into talks with the club over new deals.

Forward Pradas and midfielder Prim have been approached about joining the Saudi outfit for free once the season ends. Prim has been left out of Barca Atletic squads in recent weeks as his mind appears to be made up about leaving the club once the season ends.

