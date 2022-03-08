Barcelona could target Chelsea star if top target prefers to move elsewhere: Reports

Barcelona will reportedly consider a move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku if they fail to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is believed to be the Catalan giants' top target for this summer's transfer window.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is doubtful about whether Erling Haaland will join the Catalan giants this summer. The Norwegian is widely considered one of the most lethal strikers in Europe and has been heavily courted by a number of top clubs.

Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez reportedly had a meeting with the player. Despite the Spaniard's negotiations with Haaland, talks are yet to advance with the 21-year-old. The club could turn their attention to Romelu Lukaku, who is seen as an alternative option to Haaland.

Lukaku joined Chelsea for a club-record fee of €105 million last summer. The Belgian enjoyed an impressive start to his second spell at Chelsea, scoring five goals in his first seven appearances for the club this season. However, he has suffered a massive dip in form in recent months.

Lukaku has scored just two goals in his last 14 league appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side. The Belgian was an unused substitute during Chelsea's 4-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday.

Barcelona were unable to sign adequate replacements for Lionel Messi and Antoine Greizmann last summer. However, the Catalan giants signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres during the January transfer window.

Aubameyang has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Camp Nou, scoring five goals in seven appearances for the club. The Gabon striker will turn 33 this year and is entering the twilight of his career.

Luuk de Jong has provided cover for Aubameyang in recent weeks. The Dutch striker is, however, likely to return to Sevilla after the end of his loan spell with Barca at the end of the season. The Blaugrana will, therefore, lack cover and competition for Aubameyang.

Chelsea are likely to demand a fee in the region of €100 million for Lukaku. The Belgian could prove to be a cheaper option than Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is likely to command a fee in the region of €150 million due to his age and goalscoring ability.

Barcelona could drop their interest in Romelu Lukaku and attempt to sign a young striker

Barcelona could struggle to raise the €100 million required to sign Romelu Lukaku due to their dire financial situation. It could prove to be a massive risk to sign the 28-year-old striker as he will be able to perform at the top level for just a few years and will have no resale value.

The Blaugrana could drop their interest in the Chelsea hitman and switch their focus to a young striker. According to Barcablaugranes, Barca were interested in signing RB Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi during the January transfer window.

Adeyemi has scored 18 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Salzburg this season. The 20-year-old reportedly turned down a move to the Catalan giants as he is keen to return to Germany this summer.

Adeyemi could, however, be enticed into a move to Barcelona due to the progress they have made under Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona have climbed up to third place in the La Liga table. They have won four out of their last five games in the league. They also beat Serie A giants Napoli 5-3 on aggregate in the round of 32 stage of the Europa League.

