Barcelona target deemed perfect for Hansi Flick's system closer to joining Real Madrid now: Reports

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who has been linked with Barcelona of late, is reportedly close to joining La Liga champions Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Since the turn of the year, Kimmich has found himself heavily linked with a transfer to the Blaugrana. With his contract set to expire in June 2025, the player is said to be looking for a new adventure this summer.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have been on the pursuit of a top holding midfielder for the majority of 2024. They failed to replace Sergio Busquets ahead of the 2023-24 season and have been linked with players like Kimmich, Guido Rodriguez, and Amadou Onana so far.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Now, according to Sport Bild, the Catalan outfit are in danger of missing out on the Bayern Munich star's services this summer. They are set to face tough competition from Real Madrid, who will be without legendary midfielder Toni Kroos soon, ahead of the next season.

Kimmich, who joined Bayern Munich for VfB Stuttgart for around €8.5 million in the summer of 2015, is reportedly considered as the perfect signing for new Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick. However, the 29-year-old is closer to joining Los Merengues than their rivals this year.

Bayern Munich, who are likely to hold contract talks with Kimmich this June, could be forced to sell their player to either Barcelona or Real Madrid. They are believed to be open to offers of around €50 million.

So far, Kimmich has helped the Bavarians lift eight Bundesliga titles apart from 12 other trophies. He has found the back of the net 42 times and laid out 104 assists in 390 games across competitions for them.

Expand Tweet

Ex-Barcelona defender appears to aim dig at Real Madrid following continental glory

Earlier on Saturday, Real Madrid recorded a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final at Wembley.

After Inter Miami's 3-3 league draw against St. Louis City, Jordi Alba was asked to opine on Real Madrid recently winning their 15th UEFA Champions League trophy. He replied (h/t Mundo Deportivo):

"I had a great time at Barcelona and was fortunate to win a lot. Now, I watch from afar, from where I am experiencing a new chapter... much calmer but still with the same drive to win [as before]. Currently, my focus is on this city [Miami] where my family and I are happy. I wish the best for Barça, the club of my life. Anything that's not Barcelona... doesn't matter to me."

Alba, 35, won 18 trophies, including the Champions League trophy in 2015, during his 11-year stint at the Catalans between 2012 and 2023.