Barcelona target emerges on Real Madrid's radar as a replacement for Toni Kroos: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Barcelona target, Bernardo Silva. The Spanish giants see the Portuguese star as a replacement for Toni Kroos.

As per a report in SPORT, the Manchester City star is the latest on Real Madrid's radar. Los Blancos see him as the ideal player to replace Kroos in Carlo Ancelotti's squad and are eyeing a move in the summer.

Barca Media @Barcamedia | FC Barcelona are ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign Bernardo | FC Barcelona are ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign Bernardo #Silva this summer for €80M. @sport 🚨🚨| FC Barcelona are ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign Bernardo #Silva this summer for €80M. @sport

Barcelona tried to sign Silva last summer from Manchester City, but could not agree a deal with the Premier League side. They remain interested in the midfielder, who is ready to take on a new project.

Toni Kroos is yet to sign a new deal at Real Madrid and will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Real Madrid and Barcelona target hints at Manchester City exit

Real Madrid and Barcelona target Bernardo Silva has admitted that he might consider an exit from Manchester City this summer. He is focused on the Cityzens right now, but is open to talking about his future at the end of the season.

90min @90min_Football Bernardo Silva has made a huge confession about his Manchester City future! Bernardo Silva has made a huge confession about his Manchester City future! 😳

He told Record:

"I'm very focused on this season and it doesn't make sense to talk about leaving because we're in the middle of the season. I've been at Manchester City for almost six years, I have a lot of respect for the club, news keeps coming out and people know that there have been talks between me and the club and, at the end of the season, we'll talk again to see what's best for the two sides."

Silva added:

"I'm focused on winning more titles for City. We want to win the league again, we have a competition that we have never won and that is a great objective, which is the Champions League, so we want to try again. I'm 28 years old, I'll be 29 in the summer, and I have two more years on my Manchester City contract. My contract would end at 31. I won't hide that my goal in the coming years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project."

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been involved in transfer battles for years, and this could be the latest chapter.

