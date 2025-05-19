Barcelona target house hunting in London amid Arsenal interest - Reports

Barcelona transfer target Nico Williams is reportedly house hunting in London amid interest from Arsenal. The Athletic Club winger has been a major prospect in the European transfer market, with multiple clubs interested in his services.

After his impressive performance for Spain in the 2024 Euros, Nico Williams was heavily linked to a move to Barcelona last summer. However, the Spaniard decided to stay at Athletic Club. In the upcoming window, Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign the winger. Williams has a reported release clause of €58 million, which both clubs are willing to pay. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Barcelona are also back in the race to sign the forward.

According to El Nacional, Nico Williams has started looking for a house in London amid transfer interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. The winger's move hints that he will prefer to move to the Premier League this summer, with the Emirates being his most likely destination.

The aforementioned report suggests that Nico Williams prioritized a move to Barcelona initially. However, he prefers to be an undisputed starter, which coach Hansi Flick cannot promise him, given the recent performances of Raphinha and Ferran Torres. Moreover, the report claims that Williams is no longer a priority signing for the Catalans as he was last summer.

Nevertheless, Nico Williams has reportedly made up his mind to leave Athletic Club this summer. He wanted to bid goodbye after winning the Europa League with the Basque outfit. However, they were knocked out by Manchester United in the semi-finals.

Barcelona and Arsenal are in a race to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia: Reports

Joan Garcia - Source: Getty

According to Diario AS, Barcelona and Arsenal are reportedly in competition to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer. The 24-year-old LaLiga star has piqued the interest of European giants following his impressive performances in recent times. He has maintained seven clean sheets in 37 outings for Espanyol across competitions.

Barcelona are looking for a long-term replacement for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who missed most of the season due to a knee injury. The Catalans signed Wojciech Szczesny on a one-year deal in September, but he has yet to confirm his extension. Moreover, the 35-year-old can only be a short-term solution for the club.

Meanwhile, Arsenal want a solid shot-stopper to replace Neto, who will return to AFC Bournemouth after his loan spell ends this summer. The Gunners wanted to sign Joan Garcia last summer to replace Aaron Ramsdale, but the deal did not go through. Instead, they signed David Raya but still want to bring Garcia to the Emirates.

Joan Garcia reportedly has a release clause of £21 million. This can rise to £25 million if he is called up by the Spanish national team or remains unsold in the first 15 days of the transfer window.

