 Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski unsatisfied with Bayern Munich's contract proposal - Reports

Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski has been left fuming with Bayern Munich’s latest contract renewal offer, a report from Sport has claimed. The Poland international, who is revered as arguably the best player in the world, will be out of contract in June 2023.

Robert Lewandowski, who has scored a whopping 34 goals in 33 Bundesliga games this season, is the European Golden Shoe frontrunner with 68 points. Despite being 33 years old, the Pole is in top-notch physical shape, rarely enduring injuries or missing matches due to fitness concerns. Despite being Bayern Munich’s primary goal-getter, the club are supposedly refusing to give him a respectable contract.

As per Sport, the Bavarians' latest contract offer has made Lewandowski angry. The club are neither prepared to give Lewandowski a long-term deal as he desires nor are they offering a salary increase.

According to the report, Bayern Munich have only offered a one-year extension to the Poland international. At most, the club could consider extending his contract for another year. Lewandowski, on the other hand, wants to play at the top level for three years, something the German champions are not prepared to consider.

LiveScore @livescore Robert Lewandowski is the first player in Bundesliga history to score 34+ goals in three consecutive seasons in the competition Robert Lewandowski is the first player in Bundesliga history to score 34+ goals in three consecutive seasons in the competition 🔴🇩🇪😎 https://t.co/pXXsCqCP6n

Additionally, there is a disparity regarding his salary as well. The former Borussia Dortmund player currently earns €15million + €5million in variables. For the extension, Lewandowski wanted to see a significant part of the variables go into his fixed salary (€15million). Bayern Munich are citing financial difficulties to shoot down his request.

Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi is set to meet with the Bayern Munich board in the coming week. It is understood that the Bavarians are not going to budge from their core offerings. They could include some small details to sweeten the deal, but those could fail to to convince Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski orders agent to find a way to secure Barcelona transfer

The 33-year-old does not feel “loved” by Bayern Munich anymore and has ordered his agent to take him to Barcelona. Barcelona could surely use a player of Lewandowski’s caliber, someone who can hit the back of the net at will.

barcacentre @barcacentre Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi believes that Bayern, aware of the delicate position as far as the player's contract is concerned, will end up negotiating for the striker. Barça are willing to pay a fee of 40 million euros as a maximum. [sport] Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi believes that Bayern, aware of the delicate position as far as the player's contract is concerned, will end up negotiating for the striker. Barça are willing to pay a fee of 40 million euros as a maximum. [sport] https://t.co/FKaZUtwWDQ

With the 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign concluding next week, both the player and his current employers wish to wrap up this saga. However, given the current conditions, concluding the chapter seems to be easier said than done.

