Barcelona target set to sign 2-year contract extension at current club despite transfer rumors: Reports

Barcelona target Ivan Perisic is all set to pen a two-year extension at his current club, PSV Eindhoven. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Catalans had initially enquired about the Croatian winger, but they have now shifted their focus.

Perisic, currently 36, recorded 27 goal contributions (16 goals, 11 assists) across all competitions last season for PSV. The winger had previously worked with current Barcelona manager Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich and reportedly has a good relationship with the German.

The new deal will keep Perisic at the Dutch club until 2027, when he turns 38. He has agreed to the terms and conditions, with some minor details still to be addressed before he signs the paperwork.

At 36, Perisic is also a Croatia international who has amassed 36 goals and 35 assists for the national team in 144 appearances. Notably, he was also a part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad, where Croatia reached the final, and also scored a goal in the fixture.

Barcelona prioritizing a younger winger to bolster attack

The Catalan giants, after securing a domestic treble in the 2024-25 season, where they won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de Espana, are currently looking to strengthen their attack. They are reportedly eyeing a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. The club attempted to sign the 22-year-old last summer, but the deal did not see daylight.

But this summer, Barcelona have once again expressed their desire to sign the Spain international, with the youngster believing he would be a perfect fit under Hansi Flick. According to Mundo Deportivo, he has reached an agreement with the Catalan giants for six seasons, but convincing Athletic Bilbao could be a problem for them.

There is a reported €62 million release clause attached to this move, and as per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are considering triggering the same on July 2. The reason behind making the move in July is to put it in the 2025-26 financial year, which commences on July 1.

The Basque club, meanwhile, are determined to thwart this deal. So much so, they have even approached the league authorities to block the same. According to Cadena SER, club president Jon Uriarte was in Madrid to request the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga to audit Barcelona's financial operations.

