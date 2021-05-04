Barcelona target spotted house-hunting in Spain – Reports

Memphis Depay is house-hunting in Barcelona, according to rumors in Spain. The Dutch forward has been linked with a move to the Catalan side this summer.

According to a report in Mundo Deportivo, Memphis Depay is all set to join Barcelona in the summer on a free transfer. His contract at Lyon expires in the summer, and he will be moving to Spain.

Depay was linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, but the move collapsed at the last moment. The Catalan side were not financially cleared to sign the Dutch forward due to their debt.

With the former Manchester United player's contract expiring at Lyon, Barcelona have shown interest once again. He was a top target for Ronald Koeman and the Dutch manager is finally getting him.

Memphis Depay urged to join Barcelona

Memphis Depay has been urged by Clarence Seedorf to join Barcelona. The Dutch legend believes the Lyon star has what it takes to succeed at Camp Nou.

"I think he is one of the talents of Europe. After a major injury, I think he is for a great club sooner or later. If it is in Barcelona, better for them. He and Koeman have worked very well on the national team. It gave him the confidence to express his talent again," he told DAZN (via Mundo Deportivo).

"I am convinced that the club that takes him will enjoy his talent. Barcelona is in a moment of transition and when you can bring players like Memphis you are preparing the future," Seedorf added.

Lyon were keen on keeping Memphis Depay at the club but the Dutchman has decided to move on. The Ligue1 club's president, Jean-Michel Aulas was happy when the forward rejected a move to Barcelona in the summer and tweeted:

"Lyon thank Memphis for all you have achieved as a football with our club. You are at home here and you are also a man who has shown himself to be an example and to have great ambition. You can stay here as long as you wish!"

Memphis Depay (OL) : « Je pense à 100 % à l'OL » ⁦@OL⁩ merci Memphis pour tt ce que tu réalises com footballeur avec notre OL:tu es ici chez toi et tu es aussi un homme d’exception qui montre l’exemple,l’ambition.Tu restes tant que tu le souhaites! https://t.co/QG4rco5pTJ — Jean-Michel AULAS (@JM_Aulas) January 2, 2021

Memphis Depay couldn't make much of an impact at Manchester United after his big move from PSV and will be hoping to prove himself on the big stage when he joins Barcelona.