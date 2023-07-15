Barcelona target willing to reject lucrative offer from PSG for Camp Nou transfer: Reports

According to GOAL, Bernardo Silva is willing to reject a lucrative offer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as the Portugal international wants to join Barcelona. Silva is reportedly not keen on signing a new contract with Manchester City as well.

The 28-year-old is a fantastic player in his own right as his creativity is something that any team in the world would benefit from. Silva has recently been heavily linked with a move to clubs like Barcelona and PSG.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Pep Guardiola won't stand in the player's way if he decides to pursue a move to another club instead of extending his Manchester City stay.

Silva was an integral part of Guardiola's team as the Cityzens won the European treble this past season. He scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 55 matches across competitions for the Manchester club.

Silva joined the Premier League side back in 2017. He has so far made 306 appearances for the club, scoring 55 goals and providing 59 assists across competitions. The former AS Monaco star has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League as well.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva recently spoke about PSG and Barcelona links

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva was recently asked about him being linked with a move to clubs like PSG and Barcelona. He was asked to address the topic ahead of Portugal's recent UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier clashes against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland.

Silva addressed the rumors, telling that he has been habituated to being at the center of those kinds of rumors. The Portuguese further added that the outside noise doesn't mess up his inner peace. Silva said (via Record Portugal):

"I don't shy away from questions. I still don't know my future. Even if I did, this wouldn't be the space to talk about it."

The Portuguese added:

"It doesn't mess with me. I've been at this for almost three years. I'm already quite used to it and I'm very focused. It's very important and an immense pride to represent our country, being here is an enormous happiness. We have two games to give another important pass and We try to make the Portuguese happy. It is always a great pride to represent our national team."

Luis Enrique is reportedly interested in Bernardo Silva. Despite PSG's interest, the player dreams of Barcelona, which could see him snub other options and pursue his future at Barcelona.