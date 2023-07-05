Barcelona target willing to wait until 2024 to seal €30 million move: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly decided to wait until 2024 to make a move for AS Monaco right-back Vanderson, and the player is prepared to wait for the Catalan giants as well. The defender was recommended to the Spanish club by their new sporting director Deco.

As per a report in SPORT, Xavi has been told that the club cannot spend more than €10-15 million on a right-back this summer. They are now looking at alternatives, with one being Ivan Fresneda of Real Valladolid.

Deco has been pushing for Barcelona to sign Vanderson as Xavi wants a right-back signed this summer. The Spaniard is not willing to use Jules Kounde on the flank and wants an upgrade on Sergi Roberto.

SPORT claim that the Brazilian defender would cost €30 million next season and the Catalan side are ready to wait.

Barcelona target ready to make the move this summer

Barcelona have been linked with Ivan Fresneda of Real Valladolid and Xavi wants to sign the former Real Madrid star. He is rated at €20 million but the Catalan giants are ready to negotiate.

Fresneda spoke to The Athletic earlier this year and admitted that he would ultimately have to take the next big step in his career. He said:

"The fans have been very supportive from the moment I made my debut and they've been asking me to stay. My agent keeps me very much on the sidelines. I don't really like to look at what a journalist might have written, but I've lived everything with a lot of emotion. I'm very grateful to the club, to the previous manager, and I'm trying to handle it as naturally as possible."

He added:

"I'm very young. I have to go step by step, not go backwards. Being the age I am, you have to keep improving and I'm doing that at Valladolid. Everyone would like to go to the best teams in the world and that is one of my ambitions, of course. When I went to Leganes, after Madrid, which wasn't easy because I had a great time at Valdebebas (Real Madrid's training centre), that's when I took the leap of faith I needed. Already with Julio Baptista, training with the youth team of Valladolid, I told myself that I could give the level, and I proved it."

Fresneda never played for Real Madrid's senior side and moved to Leganes's youth setup in 2018. He has been at Valladolid for three years and has been with the first team since 2022.

