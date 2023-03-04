Barcelona told to pay €65 million to sign top target in the summer - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester City have slapped a €65 million price tag on Barcelona target Bernardo Silva, according to Catalonian daily SPORT.

Silva joined the Cityzens from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco for around €50 million in 2017. He has since been an important player for them, having helped them win 11 trophies over the last six years.

However, the Portugal international has made no secret of his desire to move away from Manchester recently. He has been linked with a transfer to Barcelona for some time now.

The Blaugrana were credited with an interest in signing Silva in last summer's transfer window. However, they could not pursue a deal due to Frenkie de Jong's proposed transfer to Manchester United falling through.

Xavi's side reportedly made another effort to acquire the attacking midfielder's services in January. Nothing, though, came of it as Manchester City were not willing to part ways with an important player mid-way through the season.

Despite failing with their efforts in the last two windows, Barcelona remain determined to take Silva to Camp Nou. They are expected to make another attempt to sign him at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City appear to have come to terms with having to sell him this summer. According to the aforementioned source, they will sanction a transfer for Silva if they receive an offer of €65 million.

Pep Guardiola's side are said to have told Silva that he is free to leave the club if their asking price is met. They have also informed his agent, Jorge Mendes, of the price tag, as per the report.

The former Benfica star's contract with the Premier League club expires in 2025. So the Cityzens are keen to make a significant amount of money from his sale before it's too late.

Silva is open to Barcelona transfer

Silva has already given his green light for a transfer to Catalonia, as per SPORT. Mendes is reportedly working with the club's president Joan Laporta to facilitate the transfer.

Manchester City's €65 million price tag does not appear to be a problem for the Blaugrana. However, reaching an agreement over the player's wages could prove to be a hurdle.

Silva earns €7 million a year in net salary at the Etihad Stadium. Spain's taxing system means the La Liga giants will have to fork out €14 million a year to match it. With the attacker seeking an increase in wages, it remains to be seen if the club can meet his demands.

