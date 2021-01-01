Reports: Barcelona edge closer to completing move for 19-year-old star

Barcelona have long been linked with Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and the 19-year-old could soon be making his way to Camp Nou. Latest reports from The Guardian claim that the Catalan giants have agreed personal terms with the defender for a 5-year-deal.
The talented defender refused to sign a new Manchester City contract last summer.
“He [García] told us that he doesn’t want to extend his contract with Manchester City, so he has one more year,” Guardiola said in August. “We wanted it but he doesn’t want to extend. I imagine he wants to play in another place.”
With his contract ending in 2021, Garcia is free to negotiate with overseas clubs and it seems like the talented centre-back has his mind set on returning to his boyhood club and city, Barcelona.
Eric Garcia could be an excellent long-term defensive option for Barcelona
Widely regarded as one of the most talented center-backs in the game, Eric Garcia featured regularly for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the end of last season. However, after his refusal to sign a new contract, the 19-year-old defender has only played 200 minutes in the Premier League this season.
Still only 19, Eric Garcia could prove to be an excellent long-term replacement for Gerard Pique. Calm and composed on the ball, the Manchester City defender can definitely fit into the Barcelona system having spent close to 10 years at their academy.
Known for his passing and excellent distribution of the ball, Garcia could inject some much needed energy and fresh legs to the creaking Barcelona defense. Although Garcia could join the Catalan giants for free in the summer, it is believed that Barcelona might push for the transfer to be completed in the January transfer window.
Having joined the club as a junior in 2008, the 19-year-old Spaniard could well be going back for a second spell at his boyhood club in 2021.
