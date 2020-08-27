According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan have re-opened talks for Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal, as they aim to snap him up in the ongoing transfer window. The Chilean midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at the Catalan club and could be moved on this summer, with Barcelona aiming to fine-tune their squad after a disastrous league season.

Vidal joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2018 and has enjoyed a decent spell at the Camp Nou, winning the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup in his first season at the club. However, the 2019-20 campaign was not a good one for the veteran midfielder, as Barcelona struggled for consistency and finished the season trophyless.

Antonio Conte is a big fan of the midfielder and is eager to reunite with him. The pair enjoyed a fruitful four-year spell at Juventus, where Vidal was one of the standout players in a star-studded Bianconeri side. Inter Milan are leading the race for his signature and are expected to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

Although the transfer fee has not been mentioned in Romano's report, it remains likely that Barcelona and Inter Milan will reach an agreement in the ongoing transfer window due to the willingness of all parties involved to complete the deal.

Vidal to be part of mass exodus at Barcelona this summer

Ronald Koeman has his work cut out for him to make Barcelona a force to be reckoned with again

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has reportedly decided that Vidal will be amongst the players to be sold this summer, as he looks to make wholesale changes in an attempt to shake up his squad.

Several high-profile players including talismanic striker Luis Suarez are set to be sold by Barcelona this summer, while the Catalan giants are also sweating over the future of Lionel Messi. The Argentine shocked the world of football by officially informing Barcelona that he wants to leave the club this summer, having grown disgruntled with life at the Camp Nou.

Also if Barcelona will insist to keep him and not considering his ‘free transfer clause’ as valid also right now because it was expired on June, Leo Messi will tell again to the board that he wants to leave the club. He wants to change. The battle is on. 🔴🇦🇷 #FCB #Messi #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2020

Barcelona are yet to make a formal comment on the situation but reports have emerged that they are working diligently behind the scenes to get the 33-year-old to stay.

Vidal's two-year stint at Barcelona is set to come to an end this summer, with Inter Milan leading the race to secure his signature as things stand.

