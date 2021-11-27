Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: 21-year-old Manchester City star agrees to join Barca, Club slap €70 million price tag on midfielder and more - 27 November 2021

After settling for a goalless draw with Benfica in midweek, Xavi's Barcelona will take on Villarreal at El Madrigal on Saturday night. The Catalans have a lot of work to do under the new manager. aree club is also preparing ahead of the winter transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 27 November 2021.

Philippe Coutinho agrees to leave Barcelona

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Philippe Coutinho is one of the biggest transfer flops in Barcelona's history. The former Liverpool midfielder was signed in 2018 for a sum of €135 million. Poor form, injury issues and an inability to nail down a starting berth have forced the Brazilian to become a peripheral figure at the club.

According to El Nacional Catalunya, Xavi has deemed Coutinho surplus to requirements at Barcelona. He doesn't see much value in the player and wants him offloaded.

The player's camp is aware of the fact that he is not wanted at Barcelona anymore. They are reportedly looking at potential destinations for the 29-year-old. The Catalans are looking to send him out on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy. This is because no big clubs are interested in taking a gamble on Coutinho.

In 102 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona, he has scored 24 goals and provided 14 assists.

Barcelona want €70 million for Frenkie De Jong

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Due to their financial troubles, Barcelona are looking to offload Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong. They need to strengthen in other positions and midfield is a department where they are sufficiently well stocked.

El Nacional claims that Barcelona have slapped a €70 million price tag on the midfielder who has garnered attention from Manchester United and Manchester City. De Jong was an important player for Barcelona in the 2020-21 season.

However, his levels have dropped a bit this term and club president Joan Laporta and a large section of the fanbase are not entirely convinced of his quality.

Ferran Torres ready to join Barcelona

Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers F.C. - Carabao Cup Third Round

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Manchester City forward Ferran Torres' agent was at Barcelona's offices last Tuesday to discuss a move. It is further claimed that Barcelona director Mateu Almeny traveled to Manchester last week to try and engineer a deal for the youngster.

As per the report, Ferran Torres has already agreed to join Barcelona. However, the clubs are yet to reach an agreement. The Catalans have reportedly promised Torres that he will be an important player at the club. He has not been able to nail down a starting spot in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side.

Despite their financial troubles, Barcelona are hoping that a deal can be done in January. The 21-year-old is currently sidelined with a foot injury. In 43 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City, Torres has scored 16 goals and provided four assists.

