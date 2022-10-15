Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: 25-year-old Premier League midfielder offered to Barca, Club looking to offload three players in January and more - 15 October 2022

Barcelona have received a major boost in the pursuit of one of their top transfer targets, as the player has been offered to them by his agent.

Barca signed a number of world-class players and also managed to offload much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. Suffice to say, they had a very good summer. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 15 October 2022.

Milan Skriniar not interested in Barcelona move

Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar has been linked with Barcelona of late. The Slovakia international is currently in the final year of his contract with the Nerazzurri and will become a free agent next summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SPORT), the 27-year-old is not interested in joining Barca. He is more keen to join Paris Saint-Germain or extend his contract with Inter Milan. PSG attempted to sign Skriniar in the summer but their efforts bore no fruit.

However, they remain interested in him and are weighing up the option of singing him on a free transfer next summer.

Barca looking to sell three players in January

Barca are struggling in the Champions League and are likely to be eliminated before the knockout stages for a second successive season. According to Diario SPORT, they are now looking to bolster their squad even more in the winter transfer window.

As per the report, the club will look to offload Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong in January. Pique and Alba have suffered poor starts to the season and their exorbitant wages are acting as quite a strain on the Blaugrana's finances.

De Jong was heavily linked with an exit in the summer and his failure to fulfill his potential has made the Catalans keen to cash in on him.

Barca offered Ruben Neves by superagent

Ruben Neves is among the players who have been touted as potential replacements for Sergio Busquets. Mundo Deportivo claims that superagent Jorge Mendes has offered Neves to the Catalans.

Busquets' current contract with Barca expires next summer and the club are desperate to sign a replacement. Xavi Hernandez was keen on Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi but the Spaniard has now committed his future to La Real until 2027.

Mendes reportedly met with Barca president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany earlier this week. The potential signing of Neves was one of the topics that was discussed during the meeting. Neves is currently contracted to Wolverhampton Wanderers until the summer of 2024.

