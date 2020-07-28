Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: 3 offers for Coutinho, big move for Premier League star and more - 27th July 2020

Barcelona B might have not managed to secure promotion but that has not hurt the club like the first team's failure to win the league this season. The management is now working on getting in a few players despite Bartomeu saying that the 3 big promotions from Barca B are like new signings.

3 Premier League clubs eye Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho is one of the first players who will be leaving Barcelona this summer and the Brazilian is not short on offers. According to SPORT, three Premier League sides are keen on signing him from the Catalan side.

The report claims that Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester City are the ones looking to sign him this transfer window. The former Liverpool star is also open to the move and Coutinho's agent has already confirmed his desire to get back in the Premier League. He said:

“He has a desire to come back to the Premier League at some point. It may not happen this year, it may happen this year, we don’t know. We really have not discussed anything for now.”

Big move for Premier League star?

Barcelona are lining up a shock move for Diogo Dalot according to ESPN. The report claims that he hasfallen out of favour at Old Trafford and the Catalan side are looking to take advantage of it.

It feels good to be back on the pitch👊🏻

Moving forward to the Semi Finals🔴➡️🏆FA Cup @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/WWoUAzHq7f — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) June 27, 2020

The full-back is seen as the best possible option to sign this summer as he will be cheap and reliable. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would reportedly be open to the sale as he has 4 full-backs in the club right now.

Advertisement

Arsenal offered two players for Matteo Guendouzi

Today's big report comes from Foot Mercato who claim that Barcelona have made a stunning big for Matteo Guendouzi. The rumour suggests that they have offered Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal in return for the Frenchman.

Barcelona reportedly want both players off their wage bills and want them shipped off this summer. Vidal has been impressive for them this season while Rakitic was set to be used for a deal to land Neymar last summer.