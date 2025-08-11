Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Al-Hilal end pursuit of Catalans ace, club reject Ferran Torres bids, more - August 11, 2025

Barcelona secured a 5-0 win over Como on Sunday, August 10, at the Estadi Johan Cruyff to lift the Joan Gamper trophy. Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal scored two goals each, while Raphinha also got on the score sheet to mark a fruitful outing for the Catalans
Meanwhile, Al-Hilal are no longer pursuing a move for a LaLiga striker this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have turned down multiple offers for Ferran Torres.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 11, 2025.
Al-Hilal end pursuit of Robert Lewandowski
Al-Hilal have ended their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski after securing the services of Darwin Nunez this summer, according to SPORT. The Polish striker has entered the final year of his contract with Barcelona and is yet to sign an extension.
Lewandowski was in red-hot form for the Catalans last season, amassing 42 goals from 52 games. However, the veteran striker is all set to turn 37 next week, raising doubts about his continuity with the LaLiga champions.
Recent reports have stated that Al-Hilal are planning to prise him away for free at the end of the upcoming campaign. It has also been suggested that the Saudi club could attempt a move for Lewandowski this summer as well.
However, it now appears that the Riyadh-based club have abandoned their plans following the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Liverpool. Al-Hilal reportedly secured the Uruguayan's signature for €53m, with another €12m in add-ons. Meanwhile, the veteran Pole remains focused on Barcelona and isn't planning to leave this summer either.
Barcelona reject Ferran Torres bids
Barcelona have turned down two offers for Ferran Torres this summer, according to Fichajes. The Spanish forward was on song for the Catalans last season, scoring 19 goals and setting up seven more from 45 games in all competitions.
However, Torres is not a guaranteed starter for the Spanish champions, adding to speculation regarding his future this year. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in the 25-year-old and both reportedly offered €50m for his signature.
However, Barcelona consider the player a key part of their plans, and have rejected both proposals. Torres is versatile enough to operate across the frontline, making him an asset for the Catalans. The Spaniard is also eager to stay and continue his recent rise with the LaLiga champions.
Fermin Lopez wants to stay
Fermin Lopez will only leave Barcelona if the club wants him to gone, according to SPORT. Despite fierce competition for places under Hansi Flick, the Spanish midfielder managed to hold his own at Camp Nou last season.
Lopez finished the campaign with eight goals and 10 assists from 46 games in all competitions and has turned heads across the continent. The 22-year-old is not guaranteed game time next season either, and his future remains up in the air.
Aston Villa have previously been linked with a move, while Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly have their eyes on the player as well. The Red Devils are reportedly ready to offer €70m for Torres, which could tempt the Catalans. However, the player would prefer to stay at Camp Nou.