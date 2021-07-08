Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Antoine Griezmann to leave Barca on one condition, Blaugrana youngster keen to join La Liga side and more - 8 July 2021

Barcelona's wage bill is a major cause for concern right now and they're ready to pull out all the stops to balance their books.

Barcelona's summer transfer activities started on a good note. But their financial problems are more severe than they were initially believed to be. Club president Joan Laporta is currently trying to extend Lionel Messi's contract and trim the club's high wage bill.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 8 July 2021.

Memphis Depay agrees to 30% pay cut

According to Goal, Memphis Depay is reportedly set to earn 30% less than the amount that was initially agreed.

Barcelona recently signed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Depay on free transfers. However, the club are yet to register the latest signings as they need to balance their books and bring their wage bill under the La Liga salary cap.

Barcelona had initially offered Memphis Depay €7 million in wages per year. However, due to their financial difficulties, the club are now handing him a modified €5-million-per-year deal which is reportedly the best they can offer. Depay is happy to help out and has reportedly agreed to a 30% pay cut.

Getafe president confirms Carles Alena wants to move to club

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena wants to leave Barcelona this summer, according to Getafe president Angel Torres. He said (as relayed by Sport):

“Aleñá’s operation is pending on Messi’s. The boy wants to come to Getafe and Barcelona knows it. I think it will have a happy ending. I am negotiating directly with Barcelona and I hope Aleñá is here before we go to La Manga.”

The report claims that the deal is likely to cost Getafe €8 million. Barcelona are also reportedly keen to insert a buy-back clause in the contract. The 23-year-old spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan with Getafe.

🎙[ @afernan9 ] | President Getafe, Angel Torres: “We are in talks with Barcelona over the purchase of Carles Aleña. The direction is positive, I hope he will start the pre-season already with us.” pic.twitter.com/GJiaBWcd70 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 7, 2021

Antoine Griezmann open to leaving Barcelona on one condition

Barcelona are looking to sell Antoine Griezmann as it will be a major step towards trimming their wage bill. As per Sport, the French forward is open to leaving the club as long as he doesn't have to lower his salary or his status as a starter.

Barcelona are in a salary-cap crisis and cannot register their new signings until they've lowered their wage bill. They also need to free up funds in order to extend Lionel Messi's contract.

Griezmann is one of the highest earners at Barcelona right now and offloading him would be greatly beneficial to the club given their current situation. Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in the 30-year-old.

Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona will affect Antoine Griezmann’s, according to @diarioas.



Barcelona’s attempts to balance their finances mean that if they retain Messi they would look to sell Griezmann. pic.twitter.com/Nf5jqh8wy6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 6, 2021

