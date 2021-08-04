Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Antoine Griezmann wants Real Madrid move, Barca find a potential buyer from the Premier League for Philippe Coutinho and more - 4 August 2021

Barcelona are willing to offload Antoine Griezmann in order to trim their wage bill but they'd be well-advised not to strengthen their arch-rivals.

Barcelona's financial troubles have been the talk of the town this summer. The Catalans are yet to register their new signings as their wage bill remains way above the La Liga salary cap. Club president Joan Laporta and co. are working on Lionel Messi's renewal and a number of other deals as well.

La Liga's €2.7 billion agreement with CVC to aid Messi's contract renewal

As reported by Marca, La Liga have reached an agreement with CVC for a cash influx of €2.7 billion. This will be a major economic boost for all La Liga clubs. Real Madrid and Barcelona, two of Spain's biggest clubs, will receive €270 million and €261 million respectively from the deal.

15% (approximately €40.5 million spendable) of that money can be used by clubs to sign new players. Since Messi's contract officially expired on June 30, he is currently a free-agent. So when Barcelona hand him a new contract, he will be treated as a new signing as per the rules.

The new cash inflow will also cause La Liga's salary cap to be raised and both these factors will aid Barcelona's plan to renew Messi's contract.

Tottenham Hotspur plotting move for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho

With Harry Kane trying to force an exit from the club, Tottenham Hotspur are looking at the possibility of signing Philippe Coutinho. Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman believes in Coutinho and wants to keep him for the 2021-22 season.

But Mundo Deportivo claim Tottenham Hotspur will make a move for him if Kane seals an exit. The English striker has been heavily linked with Manchester City. They are willing to offer £130 million for Kane. Spurs don't want Kane to leave but want to be prepared in case he does.

Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian has a good working relationship with Tottenham Hotspur. The Brazilian is contracted to Barcelona until 2023. But the club could very well offload him if the right offer comes as they are still looking to trim their wage bill.

Antoine Griezmann wants Real Madrid move

Spanish outlet DefensaCentral claim Antoine Griezmann dreams of playing for Real Madrid and that he regrets moving to Barcelona in 2019. The Frenchman has reportedly been waiting for a phone call from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Griezmann is one of the players that Barcelona are looking to offload in order to trim their wage bill this summer. However, the report adds that a move to Real Madrid is impossible due to the rivalry between the two clubs.

Javier Saviola is the last player to have moved directly between the arch-rivals and he did so in 2007 when he swapped Barcelona for Real Madrid.

