Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal eyeing Catalans ace, Ansu Fati set to leave, more - April 15, 2025

Barcelona travel to the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, April 15, to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals second leg. The Catalans have a 4-0 lead in the tie from the first leg.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in Jules Kounde. Elsewhere, Ansi Fati has decided to end his stay at Camp Nou this summer.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 15, 2025.
Arsenal eyeing Jules Kounde
Arsenal are ready to break the bank for Jules Kounde this summer, according to Fichajes. The French defender has been outstanding for Barcelona this season, flourishing in a right-back role.
While he is naturally a center back, Kounde has hardly looked out of place in the position, and has excelled under Hansi Flick's tutelage. Kounde has registered three goals and eight assists from 49 games across competitions, 46 of which were from the start.
The player's contract expires in 2027 and he is a wanted man ahead of the summer. The Gunners are eager to prise him away this year and are even willing to offer €75m for his signature.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are in the race as well, and are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old. However, Kounde is vital to Barcelona's plans and the club have no desire to let him go at the moment.
While the Catalans will be tempted to let the Frenchman leave for a massive fee this summer, a move is quite unlikely. The LaLiga giants consider him an integral part of their future and are apparently planning to tie him down to a new deal as well.
Ansu Fati set to leave Barcelona
Ansu Fati is all set to leave Barcelona this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish forward has struggled for chances under Hansi Flick this season, registering just nine appearances across competitions.
Only one of them has been from the start, and the player has now decided to end his stay at Camp Nou. Fati was also linked with an exit in January, but opted to stay and fight for his place in the team.
That move has backfired and the player has now accepted that he is no longer part of Hansi Flick's plans. The Spaniard has now asked his agent, Jorge Mendes, to look for a new club, with Barcelona also eager to move him on.
Marc Bernal set for renewal
Barcelona are working to extend Marc Bernal's stay at Camp Nou, according to SPORT. The 17-year-old enjoyed a tremendous start to the new season, before picking up an ACL injury that sidelined him for the rest of the campaign.
Bernal is highly rated at Camp Nou, and is already tipped to be a future superstar. The Spaniard's playing style has already drawn comparisons with the legendary Sergio Busquets.
The Catalans, as such, are eager to end speculation regarding his future. Talks for a new deal are at the final stages and only the official confirmation is pending.
The teenager will sign a new deal until 2029 and will reportedly have a €500m release clause in his contract. For now, he is working to be fit in time for the start of pre-season.