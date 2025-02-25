Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal eyeing Dutch ace, Catalans plan Hansi Flick renewal, and more - February 25, 2025

Barcelona host Atletico Madrid at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday, February 25, in the Copa del Rey semifinals first leg. The Catalans arrive at the game sitting at the top of the LaLiga table.

Ad

Meanwhile, Arsenal have set their sights on a Dutch midfielder. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are planning to extend Hansi Flick's stay at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 25, 2025.

Arsenal eyeing Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to Football Espana via Caught Offside. The Dutch midfielder has entered the final 18 months of his contract with Barcelona and is yet to sign a new deal.

Ad

Trending

The Gunners are keeping a close eye on his situation as they plan for life after Jorginho. The Italian's contract is up at the end of this season and he is likely to leave.

The north London side want De Jong to take his place, although they could face competition from Chelsea in the race. Meanwhile, De Jong has been in and out of the first team under Hansi Flick, and his future remains uncertain.

Ad

The player's entourage are expected to sit with Catalans sporting director Deco to discuss his future soon. However, the 27-year-old is one of the LaLiga giants' top earners, so they could be open to his departure. Barcelona will be eager to avoid losing Frenkie de Jong for free in 2026 and could consider a proper bid for the player at the end of this season.

Barcelona plan Hansi Flick renewal

Hansi Flick

Barcelona are preparing to tie Hansi Flick down to a new deal, according to SPORT. The German manager has been a revelation for the Catalans since taking charge at Camp Nou last summer.

Ad

Flick has helped the club win the Supercopa de Espana this season and has also taken them to the top of the league table after 25 games. The Spanish giants have reached the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, as well as the Champions League knockout stages.

The team has been playing attractive, attacking football under the German tactician, and Barcelona are pleased with his efforts. Flick's contract expires in 2026 but the club are determined to extend his stay until 2028. Club president Joan Laporta wants to continue with the German, but the presidential elections in 2026 could complicate matters.

Ad

Palmeiras end Vitor Roque pursuit

Vitor Roque

Palmeiras have pulled the plug on their plans to sign Vitor Roque this month, according to SPORT. The Brazilian side were previously keen to sign the player before the transfer window closes in the country on February 28.

Ad

Vitor Roque is currently on loan with Real Betis from Barcelona, and Palmeiras were in talks with the Spanish duo regarding a move. An agreement was reportedly reached between all parties for a move that would have helped the Catalans pocket €25m.

However, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga have rejected the transfer, citing legal issues. The developments will be a huge blow to the Camp Nou hierarchy, who were counting on the sale to raise funds. To make matters worse, Palmeiras have now ended all negotiations and the move now looks unlikely this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback