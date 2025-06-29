Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal eyeing LaLiga ace, Andreas Christensen wants to stay, and more - June 29, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to upgrade their squad despite a near-flawless campaign under Hansi Flick. The Catalans won a domestic treble but faltered against Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinal.
Meanwhile, Arsenal have set their sights on a LaLiga midfielder. Elsewhere, Andreas Christensen is determined to stay with the LaLiga giants beyond this summer.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 29, 2025.
Arsenal eyeing Marc Casado
Arsenal are planning a move for Marc Casado this summer, according to Fichajes. The 21-year-old was thrust into action at Barcelona at the start of last season, following injuries to Marc Bernal and Frenkie de Jong.
Casado enjoyed a brilliant first half of the campaign, but fell out of favour following De Jong's return to injury. Casado finished the season with one goal and six assists from 36 games for the Catalan.
With Bernal likely to return in time for the start of the new season, and Gavi also in the mix, Casado's situation may not improve any time soon. Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to take advantage.
The Gunners are looking for a new midfielder as a possible replacement for Thomas Partey, who is set to leave as a free agent. The north London side have apparently identified the Spanish midfielder as an option to take the Ghanaian's place in the team.
Arsenal are ready to offer €40m for the Spanish midfielder this summer. While Barcelona are not actively looking to let him go, they could be open to a departure to address their financial situation.
Andreas Christensen wants to stay
Andreas Christensen has no desire to leave Barcelona this summer, according to Que t’hi Jugues. The Danish defender endured a forgettable 2024-25 campaign, missing almost the entire season with injuries.
Christensen registered just six appearances across competitions for the Catalans, only two of which were starts. The 29-year-old's contract with the LaLiga champions expires in 2026, and it is believed that the club are ready to let him go this summer.
Barcelona are well stocked at the back, making Christensen surplus to requirements. However, the Dane wants to stay and fight for his place at Camp Nou.
Christensen already turned down Juventus as well as clubs from the Middle East in January this year. The player is settled with the Catalans and has no desire to leave.
Marcus Rashford waiting for Barcelona
Marcus Rashford has rejected multiple offers this summer as he has his heart set on a move to Camp Nou, reports SPORT. The English forward spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan with Aston Villa, and is no longer part of Manchester United's plans.
The Villans are apparently ready to sign Rashford permanently this summer, while Chelsea and Newcastle United are also eyeing the player. There's also interest in the 27-year-old from the Middle East.
However, Rashford has eyes only for Barcelona at the moment. The Catalans are close to securing the services of Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, but remain linked with the Englishman as well. Manchester United apparently want €40m to offload him permanently this summer, although the LaLiga giants could push for a loan deal.