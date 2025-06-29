Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal eyeing LaLiga ace, Andreas Christensen wants to stay, and more - June 29, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to upgrade their squad despite a near-flawless campaign under Hansi Flick. The Catalans won a domestic treble but faltered against Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinal.

Ad

Meanwhile, Arsenal have set their sights on a LaLiga midfielder. Elsewhere, Andreas Christensen is determined to stay with the LaLiga giants beyond this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 29, 2025.

Arsenal eyeing Marc Casado

Marc Casado

Arsenal are planning a move for Marc Casado this summer, according to Fichajes. The 21-year-old was thrust into action at Barcelona at the start of last season, following injuries to Marc Bernal and Frenkie de Jong.

Ad

Trending

Casado enjoyed a brilliant first half of the campaign, but fell out of favour following De Jong's return to injury. Casado finished the season with one goal and six assists from 36 games for the Catalan.

With Bernal likely to return in time for the start of the new season, and Gavi also in the mix, Casado's situation may not improve any time soon. Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to take advantage.

Ad

The Gunners are looking for a new midfielder as a possible replacement for Thomas Partey, who is set to leave as a free agent. The north London side have apparently identified the Spanish midfielder as an option to take the Ghanaian's place in the team.

Arsenal are ready to offer €40m for the Spanish midfielder this summer. While Barcelona are not actively looking to let him go, they could be open to a departure to address their financial situation.

Ad

Andreas Christensen wants to stay

Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen has no desire to leave Barcelona this summer, according to Que t’hi Jugues. The Danish defender endured a forgettable 2024-25 campaign, missing almost the entire season with injuries.

Ad

Christensen registered just six appearances across competitions for the Catalans, only two of which were starts. The 29-year-old's contract with the LaLiga champions expires in 2026, and it is believed that the club are ready to let him go this summer.

Barcelona are well stocked at the back, making Christensen surplus to requirements. However, the Dane wants to stay and fight for his place at Camp Nou.

Christensen already turned down Juventus as well as clubs from the Middle East in January this year. The player is settled with the Catalans and has no desire to leave.

Ad

Marcus Rashford waiting for Barcelona

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has rejected multiple offers this summer as he has his heart set on a move to Camp Nou, reports SPORT. The English forward spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan with Aston Villa, and is no longer part of Manchester United's plans.

Ad

The Villans are apparently ready to sign Rashford permanently this summer, while Chelsea and Newcastle United are also eyeing the player. There's also interest in the 27-year-old from the Middle East.

However, Rashford has eyes only for Barcelona at the moment. The Catalans are close to securing the services of Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, but remain linked with the Englishman as well. Manchester United apparently want €40m to offload him permanently this summer, although the LaLiga giants could push for a loan deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More