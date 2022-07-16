Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca agree deal to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern, Joan Laporta names the player Xavi insisted they sign and more - 16 July 2022

Despite their financial woes, Barcelona have pulled off some stunning deals this summer.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 16 July 2022.

Mateu Alemany offers update on Frenkie de Jong

Netherlands v Poland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has hinted that the club may be forced to cash in on Frenkie de Jong this summer's transfer window. The Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with Manchester United this summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Alemany said:

“Frenkie is a very important player and we count on him. But we know La Liga's Fair Play tells us to sell players. I can’t say more."

Barcelona and Manchester United have reportedly already agreed an €85 million deal for De Jong. The player, however, is yet to greenlight the move.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“I can’t say more [on Frenkie deal and Man Utd]”, Alemany added. Barcelona director Mateu Alemany on de Jong deal: “Frenkie is a very important player and we count on him. But we know La Liga's Fair Play tells us to sell players”.“I can’t say more [on Frenkie deal and Man Utd]”, Alemany added. Barcelona director Mateu Alemany on de Jong deal: “Frenkie is a very important player and we count on him. But we know La Liga's Fair Play tells us to sell players”. 🚨🇳🇱 #FCB“I can’t say more [on Frenkie deal and Man Utd]”, Alemany added. https://t.co/UGKjwhAnbL

Joan Laporta says Xavi insisted on signing Raphinha

FC Barcelona Unveil New Signing Raphinha

Barcelona have signed Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United on a deal worth £55 million. The club made it official by announcing his arrival on Friday, July 15. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has now revealed that it's Xavi's insistence that was the main reason behind the Catalans signing Raphinha.

He said (via Football.london):

"Joga Bonito will return to Barca. We have always had a Brazilian in Barca's successful times. I'd like to thank Deco, who has worked really hard. Xavi insisted a lot on us that he liked Raphinha."

Barcelona reach full agreement to sign Robert Lewandowski

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano claims that Barcelona have reached complete agreement with Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski. He claims that the Bavarians have accepted the Catalans' latest proposal.

Lewandowski reportedly asked Bayern Munich to let him leave the club on Friday. As such, he will join Barcelona this weekend. The Bavarians will receive €50m add ons for the Polish striker. Lewandowski had reportedly agreed personal terms with Barcelona all the way back in February.

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea had also registered an interest in Lewandowski. However, he had his heart set on a move to Barcelona and did not want to discuss a potential move to either PSG or Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Lewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday - he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties.Lewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday - he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCBLewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday - he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. 🇵🇱 https://t.co/nmodHuNscw

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far