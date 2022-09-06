Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca agree four-year extension with midfielder, Club interested in signing AS Monaco right-back in 2023 and more - 6 September 2022

After a largely successful summer transfer window, the Barcelona board are not wasting any time and are already making plans for the future.

The 2022 summer transfer window ended on September 1 and Barca will be extremely happy with the business they've conducted. They roped in several world-class players and also managed to offload much of the deadwood at the club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 6 September 2022.

Miralem Pjanic might leave Barcelona for Sharjah FC

Although it initially looked like Miralem Pjanic could revive his Barca career, the latest reports suggest otherwise. Fabrizio Romano claims that Miralem Pjanic could take a flight to the UAE as early as Tuesday to hold talks with Sharjah FC over a three-year deal.

Sport also claims that Sharjah FC have made a significant offer for the Bosnia international. Pjanic was reportedly reluctant to leave the Camp Nou but is now open to it since it's an offer that's too good to be refused.

According to the report, negotiations are in an advanced stage with Pjanic set to leave on a free transfer.

Barca interested in AS Monaco's Vanderson

The Blaugrana are planning on spending a lot of money to sign a new right-back next year. They roped in Hector Bellerin from Arsenal on transfer deadline day but have only handed him a one-year contract.

According to SPORT, Barca have identified AS Monaco right-back Vanderson as a potential future signing. The Brazilian joined AS Monaco from Gremio in the 2022 January transfer window. He has done a good job for them so far, scoring two goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

The Ligue 1 outfit reportedly values him at €60 million. As such, Vanderson is not going to come for cheap. Barca are also monitoring Los Angeles Galaxy right-back Julian Araujo.

Barcelona agree four-year contract extension with Gavi

Young midfielder Gavi has been sensational for Barca in his short career so far. The club had vowed to offer him a new contract once they had taken care of their dealings in the summer transfer window.

According to Spanish journalist Sique Rodriguez, the Catalans have now reached an agreement with Gavi over a new four-year contract. As per Rodriguez, the Blaugrana will officially announce the renewal soon.

The player is yet to put pen to paper on the new deal but the renewal is as good as done. Several European clubs have been monitoring Gavi but the player wishes to continue at Barca.

