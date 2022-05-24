Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca agree personal terms with Premier League winger, Robert Lewandowski backed to join Blaugrana and more - 24 May 2022

Barcelona have ramped up their efforts to sign one of Premier League's best wingers at present.

Barcelona fell to a 2-0 loss to Villarreal on the final day of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Although they finished second in the league, it has been a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 24 May 2022.

Xavi wants Alex Collado to stay

Barcelona midfielder Alex Collado has received multiple offers but Xavi Hernandez wants him to stay at Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo. Collado spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Granada. The attacking midfielder scored two goals and provided an assist in 17 La Liga appearances.

He is currently tied to the Catalans until 2023. As such, Barcelona have an incentive to cash in on him this summer. But as per the report, Xavi wants Collado to be a part of Barcelona's pre-season tour. It is further claimed that the 23-year-old wants to continue at the club as well.

Franck Ribery says Barcelona would be a good choice for Robert Lewandowski

Franck Ribery is a Bayern Munich legend. He believes that Barcelona would be the ideal destination for his teammate and Baern Munich striker Lewandowski. AS have made a claim that Robert Lewandowski is open to signing for Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid.

In an interview with Sportowe Fakty (via Barca Blaugranes), Ribery backed Lewadowski to join Barcelona. He said:

“Barca is Barca. Sure, they have their problems, but even if they are not as strong as 5-6 years ago, they are still big.

“It is known that then they had an amazing team, players who played together for many years. Messi, Xavi, Iniesta, Pique, Alves, Alba… It’s different now, but there is no shortage of talent there. Yes, if Lewy were to leave Bayern, Barcelona would be a good choice.”

Ribery also said that he understands why Lewandowski feels the need to switch clubs. The former France international also believes that it would be a bad idea for Bayern Munich to force Lewandowski to run down his contract.

“He has been with the club for many years. It’s perfectly normal to think it’s time to change. I think, and it actually results from his words, that he already needs it badly. Please understand me well: Bayern is a great club, one of the biggest in the world, but sometimes you just want and need a change. This is the case with Robert.

“A footballer forced to stay can be frustrated and angry. However, I would love to find a solution that will make everyone happy. I understand the club because it will be very difficult to find a new Lewandowski. I repeat: we are talking about the best striker in the world in recent years. Nobody sells such a player willingly.”

Barcelona ramp up efforts to sign Raphinha

Ousmane Dembele's future remains unresolved and Barcelona are starting to get concerned over losing him over a free transfer this summer. They have now ramped up their efforts to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazil international is viewed as an ideal replacement for Dembele. Xavi, Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff are all in agreement about Raphinha being the right player to replace the Frenchman. It is further claimed in the report that personal terms have already been agreed between Barcelona and Raphinha's agent Deco.

Leeds United are expected to ask for a sum in the ballpark of €40 million for the 25-year-old. Barcelona are likely to lean towards a cash + player deal for Raphinha.

In 36 appearances across all competitions for the Lilywhites this term, Raphinha scored 11 goals and provided three assists.

