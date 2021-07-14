Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca agree swap deal for Antoine Griezmann with Atletico Madrid, Lionel Messi set to sign new 5-year deal and more - 14 July 2021

Barcelona seem to have finally taken care of two of their biggest concerns of the transfer window. What a day it has been for the Catalans!

Barcelona's severe financial issues have become the talk of the town. The club have been struggling to bring their wage bill under the La Liga salary cap. Club president Joan Laporta is a man on a mission and he seems to have finally broken ground in his efforts to extend Lionel Messi's contract.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 14 July 2021.

La Liga president Javier Tebas warns Barcelona over Lionel Messi's extension

Javier Tebas insists he will not turn a blind eye towards the financial fair play rules to help Barcelona register Lionel Messi. Barcelona's wage bill is way above the La Liga salary cap and they will need to sell quite a few players before extending Messi's contract. Speaking to Radio MARCA, Tebas said:

"No, I won't [turn a blind eye] for Messi, it's impossible. There are many workers [at LaLiga and in the economic control [department] as well.

"This is a right that the clubs have and we have to safeguard the integrity of LaLiga. We often have to explain [the economic controls] to agents and players because they don't know about it or thin."

But Tebas added that he hopes Messi will stay but remained stern on the idea that Barcelona will need to do things by the book.

"We'll have to analyse everything properly, because if there are dismissals for economic reasons but then they bring in Messi and others... we'd have to look into that.

"Right now I can only give my opinion, and that is that it is odd that there has been no offer [for Messi] from Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain. And I firmly believe there isn't and that the player wants to stay."

Lionel Messi set to sign new 5-year deal at Barcelona

As per L'Esportiu (via Forbes) and Fabrizio Romano, Lionel Messi is all set to sign a new 5-year deal with Barcelona and an announcement regarding the same is imminent. Joan Laporta had made extending Messi's contract his priority in the summer transfer window.

As per the new deal, the Argentina international's release clause will be set at around €600 million, He will also earn €20 million per year in wages. Messi has reportedly agreed to take a paycut due to Barcelona's financial troubles.

Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona, it’s never been in doubt and gonna be announced soon. 🔵🔴 #FCB



PSG never had any real chance this summer. NO talks. Only Barça for Leo. ❌



New contract will be until June 2026 instead of 2023 to help the club - as @ferrancorreas reported. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2021

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid agree to swap Antoine Griezmann for Saul Niguez

COPE claim that Barcelona have finally made a breakthrough in their efforts to offload Antoine Griezmann. Due to their financial situation, the Catalans have been forced to sell Griezmann, who is one of the highest earners at the club.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly deemed Saul Niguez surplus to requirements following the arrival of Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese. Griezmann is reportedly keen to return to Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone would be happy to welcome him back.

Barcelona have also been on the lookout for a midfielder after missing out on Georginio Wijnaldum. As such, this is a deal that works out for all parties involved.

Antoine Griezmann is in line for a return to Atletico Madrid as part of a swap deal with Barcelona for Saul Niguez, according to @partidazocope pic.twitter.com/XtsgEJbR13 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 14, 2021

Edited by Shambhu Ajith