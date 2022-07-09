Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca close to agreeing deal for Brazilian winger, Ousmane Dembele agrees contract extension and more - 9 July 2022

Barcelona are all set to strengthen their attacking department massively with two deals close to being completed.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 9 July 2022.

Rennes back out from Samuel Umtiti pursuit

Barcelona are looking to clear out some deadwood this summer. Clement Lenglet has now joined Tottenham Hotspur from Barcelona and Samuel Umtiti is the next player that the Catalans are hoping to sell in the coming weeks.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have been dealt a major blow in their efforts to offload Umtiti. Romano claims that Ligue 1 side Rennes have decided not to sign the French centre-back.

Rennes coach Bruno Genesia has worked with Umtiti in the past at Lyon. He was keen to rope in the 28-year-old defender but the board has concerns over his injury record. They have now made young Benfica centre-back Morato their main transfer target ahead of Umtiti.

Ousmane Dembele agrees contract extension

Ousmane Dembele has reportedly agreed to put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano. The French winger is currently a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June.

However, the deal will only be finalized once Barcelona Sporting director Mateu Alemany gives the green light. It remains to be seen whether or not the Catalans are waiting for the second financial lever to be activated or if they're waiting to see whether or not their Raphinha pursuit would bear fruit.

According to the report, Dembele will take a 40% pay cut as per the terms of his new deal.

Fabrizio Romano



Ousmane, waiting for FCB to decide.

Raphinha, part of this ‘domino’. Ousmane Dembélé. Barcelona and player’s camp are really close to find full agreement, matter of details - but new deal depends on Barça’s green light. Decision now up to Barcelona, more than Dembélé.Ousmane, waiting for FCB to decide.Raphinha, part of this ‘domino’. Ousmane Dembélé. Barcelona and player’s camp are really close to find full agreement, matter of details - but new deal depends on Barça’s green light. Decision now up to Barcelona, more than Dembélé. 🚨🇫🇷 #FCBOusmane, waiting for FCB to decide.Raphinha, part of this ‘domino’. https://t.co/M1mCVqT457

Barcelona close to reaching agreement for Raphinha

According to Sport, Raphinha could touch down in Barcelona as early as Monday to complete his move to the Camp Nou. As per the report, the Catalans have entered the final stages of negotiations with Leeds United for the Brazilian winger.

Barcelona submitted a fresh €55 million earlier this week and a complete agreement is likely to be reached this weekend. The €55 million bid that Barcelona have tabled is a bit lower than Chelsea's offer, which is in the ballpark of €65 million.

However, Sport claim that the Camp Nou outfit's proposal will come closer to that figure with add-ons.

Transfer News Live



The Brazilian's arrival does not depend on Ousmane Dembélé's contract renewal.



(Source: Barcelona are in very advanced talks with Leeds for Raphinha; a total agreement is very close.The Brazilian's arrival does not depend on Ousmane Dembélé's contract renewal.(Source: @joaquimpiera 🚨 Barcelona are in very advanced talks with Leeds for Raphinha; a total agreement is very close.The Brazilian's arrival does not depend on Ousmane Dembélé's contract renewal.(Source: @joaquimpiera) https://t.co/ST5b1w1rMX

