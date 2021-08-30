Barcelona transfer News Roundup: Barca closing in on agreement to sell defender, Club set to agree deal for the sale of Ilaix Moriba and more - 30 August 2021

Barcelona scraped past Getafe with a 2-1 win on Sunday. They will go into the international weekend having taken seven points out of their first three La Liga games of the season. It's expected to be a busy final couple of days in the summer transfer window for Barcelona.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 August 2021.

Barcelona confirm double injury blow

The Barcelona duo of Sergi Roberto and Martin Braithwaite had to be taken off in Sunday's La Liga match against Getafe. Roberto scored the opening goal for Barcelona and started the game on a promising note.

However, Roberto got into a collision with Getafe's Timor and was forced off the field. The club announced via a statement that the 29-year-old suffered a fractured rib.

"The first team player Sergi Roberto has a fractured rib. His recovery will dictate his return."

Braithwaite, on the other hand, asked to be replaced due to a knee problem in the 74th minute. He is expected to join up with the Denmark national team during the international break. Barcelona have confirmed that they will be in touch with the Danish medical team to learn further about Braithwaite's injury.

Barcelona close to agreeing deal for Ilaix Moriba's sale

After negotiations over a new contract came to a head due to Ilaix Moriba's wage demands, Barcelona had decided to put him up for sale. RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with the midfielder.

According to the very reliable Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig and Barcelona are now negotiating a deal for Moriba. He also claims that Spurs have withdrawn from the race to sign the teenager.

Moriba has already agreed a five-year contract with RB Leipzig and the club are now looking to see if they can come to an agreement with Barcelona over the transfer fee.

Tottenham are currently NOT in negotiations for Ilaix Moriba. RB Leipzig are working to complete the agreement with Barcelona. 🔴🚫 #THFC #FCB



Ilaix Moriba’s agents already have an agreement on a five-years contract with RB Leipzig for next year. Talks to anticipate the deal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2021

Barcelona close to reaching an agreement for the sale of Emerson Royal

Tottenham and Barcelona are now close to reach an agreement for Emerson, as per @gbsans. Fee will be around €30m but negotiations are not completed yet ⚪️ #THFC #FCB



Serge Aurier won’t be involved in the deal. Personal terms still to be agreed. NO negotiations for Moriba-Spurs. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

A month after being announced as a Barcelona player, Emerson Royal is now set to leave the club. Fabrizio Romano reports that Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona are close to reaching an agreement for the 22-year-old.

The negotiations are still ongoing and are not complete just yet. The deal could reportedly cost Tottenham €30 million. Barcelona signed Emerson on a permanent basis from Real Betis earlier this summer. However, due to Barcelona's financial woes, it was always rumoured that he'd be let go of for the right price.

