Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca determined to sign Real Madrid transfer target, Ronald Koeman reveals stance on signing Wijnaldum and Depay in January and more- 25 January 2021

Barcelona are looking to hijack Real Madrid's move for one of Europe's best defenders.

Barcelona registered a 2-0 win against Elche last night to keep within three points of second-placed Real Madrid on the La Liga table. The Catalans could use a high-profile signing or two in January but it does not look like they'll make any significant moves in the winter transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 25 January 2021.

Pep Guardiola confirms Eric Garcia won't renew his Manchester City contract

Barcelona were always expected to return for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia after their summer pursuit of the youngster failed to work out. Amid reports that Barcelona are set to sign him as a free-agent in the summer, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has now handed them a major boost.

Speaking to Diario AS, Guardiola has revealed that he does not believe Eric Garcia will renew his deal at Manchester City.

“We will see what happens at the end of the market. I do not think he will sign a new contract with us. I am quite sure that he will leave at the end of the season because now, in this market, it depends on the other clubs.”

Eric Garcia from Manchester City to Barcelona is a ‘done deal’ for June 2021 - confirmed also by club sources today. 🤝🔴🔵 #FCB #MCFC https://t.co/DTuYHMK1nV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2021

Ronald Koeman says he wants January signings if the club wants more

Ronald Koeman has stuck to his opinion that Barcelona need new signings in order to make significant improvement. However, he has admitted that it doesn't look they'll be able to sign either of their top targets, Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay, this month.

Koeman admits that due to the club's financial condition, they have to hold off on making signings. He said,

“My position is known: we lack people, but the economic situation of the club is an influence. I think we all think the same. If no one arrives, I accept it and we continue the same, but if we want more we must sign.”

Barcelona's January move for Eric Garcia was blocked by the board. On that topic, Koeman said,

“We cannot demand that the Management Board make decisions like this. We have concluded that if he is a player whose contract is ending, we must wait. If we moved now we would have to pay the transfer fee plus the player’s salary.”

Ronald Koeman, on signings: “You know my position. We're short of players, but everything depends on the economic situation of the club. I don't decide. I've been talking to them [the candidates], but it all depends on the economic situation” #Transfers 🔁 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) January 23, 2021

Barcelona determined to sign David Alaba in the summer

As per Mundo Deportivo (via Daily Mail), cash-strapped Barcelona are looking to sign a handful of players as free-agents in the summer. David Alaba and Sergio Aguero are prominent among those players.

Barcelona view Sergio Aguero as the ideal replacement to Luis Suarez while David Alaba will be a great successor to Jordi Alba at left-back. David Alaba is a priority transfer target for their arch-rivals Real Madrid as well.