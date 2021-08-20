Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca eye loan move for La Liga midfielder, Club to offer four-year contract to €80 million-rated star and more - 20 August 2021

Barcelona are still keen to bolster their midfield department and have identified an unlikely candidate as a potential loan signing.

Barcelona are preparing ahead of their clash with Athletic Bilbao on Saturday night. They kicked off the post-Lionel Messi era with a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad in their 2021-22 season opener last weekend. Club president Joan Laporta and co. are still looking at ways to trim the club's wage bill and bring it under the La Liga salary cap.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 20 August 2021.

Ronald Koeman tips Pjanic and Umtiti to leave

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Speaking to the press ahead of Barcelona's weekend game against Athletic Bilbao, Ronald Koeman discussed a number of topics. He spoke of potential outgoings and revealed that he counts on Philippe Coutinho, who was earlier tipped to leave the club this summer.

Koeman said:

"I do count on him because he is a great player. He can be important for Barca. He started playing last year, then he had an injury. I really count on Coutinho for this season. Coutinho can play in various positions. He can play from the left wing.

"We have lost goals with Messi and we have to look for them in other players. Philippe is one of them."

He also added that players like Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti are going to find it hard to get minutes at the club. The Barcelona manager seems to be suggesting that the club is looking to find potential suitors for the duo who have been deemed surplus to requirements.

"There are players like them who have a very difficult time having minutes, but the final decision is always on the part of the players. They have a complicated position, yes."

Barcelona planning to extend Pedri's contract by four years

Spain v Sweden - UEFA Euro 2020: Group E

The print edition of Diario SPORT bears the news that Barcelona are planning out a new four-year contract for young midfielder Pedri. The Catalans are reportedly hoping to extend the Spanish international's contract by four more years.

Pedri has become a regular fixture at Barcelona since joining last summer. He appeared in 51 games for them in the 2020-21 season. The 18-year-old was also a standout performer for the Spanish national team that made it to the semi-finals of Euro 2020. He was chosen as the Best Young Player of the Tournament as well.

Pedri also won the Olympic silver medal with the Spanish team just a couple of weeks ago. His current deal expires next summer but Barcelona are wary of the progress he has made in the past year and is looking to tie him down to a long-term contract.

The club are aware of Pedri's enormous progression and Barcelona are working to extend his contract until 2026. Pedri is very open to it. Formal negotiations will start in September. [sport] pic.twitter.com/UWjIraZU6u — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 20, 2021

Barcelona considering loan move for Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri

Valencia CF v Getafe CF - La Liga Santander

According to AS, Barcelona have not given up hope of roping in a new midfielder this summer. They have reportedly identified Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri as a potential loan signing.

The 25-year-old has been a regular feature in Getafe's first team since joining from Uruguayan outfit Boston River in 2017. He has made a total of 143 appearances for Getafe, scoring six goals and six assists in the process.

Arambarri's consistent performances for Getafe saw him earn a call-up to the Uruguayan national side in 2020. He now has four international caps to his name. Manchester United were also linked with Arambarri earlier this summer.

Barcelona have been on the lookout for a midfielder ever since missing out on Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain. The Catalans have reportedly submitted an enquiry to Getafe about the player's availability on loan.

Barcelona want to reinforce their midfield and one name on the wishlist is Mauro Arambarri (25) of Getafe. Ramón Planes, technical secretary, is his main supporter, since he was the one who signed him for Getafe back in the day. There are more clubs interested in Arambarri. [as] pic.twitter.com/RTjUKNaLBP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 19, 2021

Edited by Shambhu Ajith