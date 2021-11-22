Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca eyeing Manchester United forward as Sergio Aguero replacement, Club director optimistic Ousmane Dembele will stay and more - 22 November 2021

The Xavi era has begun in Barcelona. It was far from easy for the Catalans in Xavi's first game in charge of his former club. But they were able to register a 1-0 win thanks to a Memphis Depay goal that came from the spot. Barcelona are now preparing ahead of the January transfer window as well.

Pedri wins Golden Boy Award

SL Benfica v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona youngster Pedri has had a spectacular year for both club and country. The 18-year-old has now won the 2021 Golden Boy Award for his exploits. The teenager joined Barcelona from Las Palmas in the summer of 2020. He has surprised everyone with his quality and consistent performances.

Pedri played a big role in Spain's run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020. He was named the Best Young Player of the Tournament as well. The award is given by Italian newspaper Tuttosport and in his acceptance speech Pedri said:

“I thank Tuttosport for this trophy which makes me proud. Thanks also to all the members of the jury and the fans who have always supported me in this simply incredible 2021 for me.

“And of course, many thanks to Barça, the national team, my family, my friends and obviously to all those who have been close to me day after day without whom I would not have been able to win the Golden Boy.”

Mateu Almeny optimistic Ousmane Dembele will stay at club

France v Bulgaria - International Friendly

Ousmane Dembele's current contract expires next summer. The Frenchman is yet to agree an extension and will be free to talk to other clubs from January 1. Amid mounting speculation, Barcelona's director of football, Mateu Almeny, has claimed that he believes Dembele will stay at Barcelona.

Almeny believes that Xavi's arrival will influence Dembele's decision. Speaking to Movistar (via Barca Blaugranes), Barcelona's director of football said:

“With Ousmane we’ve been speaking for a few months, they know what we think. His desire is to stay at Barca, his agents too and they are following the project. They tell me they are happy with Xavi’s arrival, I am especially optimistic with Dembele and I hope he stays.”

Barcelona eyeing Edinson Cavani

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Amid reports claiming that Sergio Aguero might need to call it a day on his football career due to his heart condition, Barcelona are reportedly preparing for life without him.

The Mirror claims that Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is unsettled at the club due to the limited playing time he has been getting following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival. Barcelona are reportedly prepared to offer €5 million to price him out of Manchester United.

Inter Milan are also reportedly interested in the Uruguayan international. But for now, Xavi has quelled all rumours of Aguero's retirement. On Saturday, the Barcelona boss said:

"What has come out about Aguero is not true. I spoke with him the other day. We will see how things evolve and if he can continue playing football, but it's a medical issue."

