Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca forward offered to Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur agree terms with Blaugrana midfielder and more - 27 August 2021

The summer transfer window is drawing to a close and Barcelona still have quite a lot of business to be carried out before the end of the week. Barcelona president Joan Laporta and co. are looking to trim the wage bill by offloading players and asking senior players to take wage cuts.

The Catalans will take on Getafe this Sunday. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 27 August 2021.

La Masia talent Oriol Busquets bids farewell to Barcelona

Oriol Busquets, who plays for Barcelona B and is a La Masia product, has bid goodbye to the club. Busquets announced his departure on Instagram. He has been at the club for fourteen years. His next destination has not been decided.

Busquets wrote:

“The time has come to say goodbye to what has been my home for 14 years. I entered the club at 8 years old, and I leave with 22, after a lot of learning, friendships, values and above all, unforgettable experiences.“

“I feel enormously fortunate to have been able to defend these colours during all these seasons, fulfilling the dream of any child who starts to kick the ball, who is the one to play alongside the best.

“I would like to thank all the coaches, teammates, physical trainers, physios, doctors, material commissioners and any club members I have dealt with, and who helped me to be a better player and better person. Thank you very much for everything Culers.”

Tottenham Hotspur agree personal terms with Ilaix Moriba

Barcelona's representatives and Ilaix Moriba's camp have been at odds over the terms of a new contract. It doesn't look like the club will accept Moriba's demands and the young midfielder is seeking an exit from the club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 18-year-old was in London last weekend and met with Tottenham Hotspur's representatives. It is claimed that there is an agreement between both parties over the terms of the contract.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will be able to agree a fee with Barcelona before the transfer window closes. As per the report, Chelsea were also interested in talking to the player but he only met with Spurs.

Antoine Griezmann offered to Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has bid goodbye to Juventus and the Bianconeri are on the lookout for a replacement. As per Sky Sports News, Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has been offered to Juventus.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio claims that the Turin club is not interested in securing the Frenchman's services and have rejected the proposal. They are looking to sign a young striker who could be at the club for the long-term.

🚨[ @DiMarzio🥇] | Griezmann was offered to Juventus, but they refused because they are looking for a player with a younger profile. pic.twitter.com/b6GwtFOxaN — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) August 26, 2021

