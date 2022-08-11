Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca give ultimatum to Frenkie de Jong over future, Joan Laporta makes promise to Xavi over player registrations and more - 11 August 2022

Barcelona have to focus on offloading quite a few players in the final few weeks of the transfer window or they could land in big trouble.

Barcelona will kickstart their 2022-23 La Liga season when they host Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou this Saturday. After finishing second in the 2021-22 season, the Catalans will be looking to challenge for the title this term.

They've recruited incredibly well in the summer but have a long way to go before they can register all of their new signings. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 11 August 2022.

Xavi says he is counting on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona as a free agent in the 2022 January transfer window. Following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski earlier this summer, there are a few concerns over what Aubameyang's role will be this season.

The former Arsenal striker has been linked with Chelsea in recent weeks. However, Xavi has now revealed (via Diario AS) that he has no plans of parting ways with Aubameyang. The Barcelona manager said:

“I count 100% on Auba."

According to the report, Xavi views Aubameyang as a 'key piece' in attack despite the arrival of Lewandowski. The Gabon international is also reportedly willing to reduce his salary to help the Blaugrana register new signings.

Joan Laporta makes promise to Xavi over player registrations

Barcelona will get the ball rolling on their 2022-23 season as they host Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou on Saturday. Having recruited heavily in the summer transfer window, Barcelona find themselves in a tough spot trying to register their new signings due to their financial problems.

None of the five new signings - Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Rapinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde - have been registered as Barca players. Additionally, they will also have to register new contracts of Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto with La Liga.

But according to SPORT, the Catalans are hopeful of doing so before their first game against Rayo Vallecano. As per the report, the documents have all been forwarded to La Liga and the Barcelona top brass are in constant communication with La Liga to ensure everything goes smoothly.

As such, club president Joan Laporta has promised Xavi that the registrations will be done before the opening game this weekend.

Barcelona give Frenkie de Jong transfer ultimatum

Frenkie de Jong's agents have arrived in Barcelona to speak about the Dutchman's future at the club. As per SPORT, Barca are close to reaching an agreement with Chelsea over a transfer for De Jong.

David Ornstein of The Athletic had reported earlier this week that the Blaugrana are threatening legal action over the Dutchman's current contract. They claim that the terms that were afforded to him by the previous board involved criminality.

Barcelona reportedly informed De Jong that they want to annul his existing contract and return to the one he was on prior to that.

There is a lot of tension between Barcelona and the midfielder's camp right now. The club have reportedly told De Jong to either reduce his salary or join Chelsea or Manchester United.

