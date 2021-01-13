Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca could hijack Real Madrid's move for top target, Catalans agree deal to sign Manchester City star in January and more - 13 January 2021

It looks like Barcelona have gone and made a January signing after all. And what a necessary signing this is!

Barcelona are planning to do some big things in the transfer market but are currently waiting on a new club president to be elected on January 24 before making some significant movements in this transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 13 January 2021.

Ronald Koeman confident of signing Wijnaldum and Depay for free in the summer

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Ronald Koeman, who has endured a difficult first season at Barcelona, remains optimistic about signing two of his top transfer targets in the summer. According to Mundo Deportivo (via Express), Ronald Koeman has his eyes on three players who will become free agents in the next transfer window.

Olympique Lyon's Memphis Depay and Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum are named in the report and Koeman has made no secret of Barcelona's intentions to sign both these players in the past.

Back in October, Koeman said,

"Our interest in Wijnaldum was separate [to Lionel Messi's future]. I think our squad could use some depth, especially when we haven't got the ball. Gini has a great sense of space, he can get to the goal fantastically well from midfield, he could really add something to the team.

He has also been vocal about the club's interest in bringing Memphis Depay to the Camp Nou.

"We wanted Memphis because he is a great player and because he has qualities that we lacked in my opinion: especially depth in our attack.

"[Trying to sign him in January] is certainly a possibility, yes. I will try, because I would like to have him here. But I cannot estimate now what the financial situation of the club is like in January."

Both Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum have entered the final months of their respective contracts and are yet to reach an agreement with their clubs over an extension. As things stand, they will become free agents in the summer.

Barcelona and Manchester City agree fee for Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia in action for Manchester City

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City have reluctantly agreed to sell defender Eric Garcia to Barcelona this month itself. They have decided to do so as they do not want to let him leave for free in the summer.

Barcelona have been vying to bring their former player back to the club. They are currently shortstaffed at the back as well owing to an injury crisis. The deal will cost Barcelona €5 million, according to the report.

Eric Garcia will sign for Barcelona in the January transfer window for a fee of €5M. #ManCity have agreed to reduce the amount.



[via @mundodeportivo/@Route1futbol] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) January 12, 2021

Mino Raiola has picked Barcelona as the next destination for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has emerged as one of Real Madrid's top transfer targets. However, there is a twist in the tale as according to Sport, Barcelona are now well poised to hijack Los Blancos' move for the player with his agent wanting the player to go to the Camp Nou.

Haaland has scored 35 goals and racked up six assists from across 34 appearances since joining Dortmund last January. A sum of €75 million will be needed to sign Haaland from Dortmund and Barcelona are currently not financially equipped to pull it off.

However, if they can furnish a lot of money through player sales, they will be in a strong position to hijack Real Madrid's move for the 20-year-old.