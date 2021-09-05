Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to hold talks for 23-year-old winger, Reason why Koeman did not pick Pjanic revealed and more - 5 September 2021

Barcelona have had a rather strange summer transfer window. They have had to part ways with both Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, among many other players. They've come out on the other side of the window weaker than they were going into it. The Barcelona board is now focusing on future deals.

Samuel Umtiti was in tears as he convinced Joan Laporta to let him stay

FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga Santander

Samuel Umtiti was among several players that Barcelona had put up for sale this summer. However, the centre-back refused to leave the club as he is determined to prove himself at Barcelona. Umtiti's stint with the Catalans has been marred by injuries.

According to Marca, Umtiti was in tears as he tried to convince Barcelona president Joan Laporta that he should be given one more chance. Laporta reportedly told Umtiti that he hasn't contributed much to the club in recent times due to his injury issues.

But the Frenchman told Laporta that the Barcelona medical team failed in treating his injury properly. The Barcelona president decided to let Umtiti stay for the 2021-22 season and promised him that he will speak to Koeman about him.

Ronald Koeman didn't pick Miralem Pjanic as he was not a good fit for the club's style of play

FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga Santander

Miralem Pjanic has joined Turkish club Besiktas on a season-long loan deal. He has described his experience with Ronald Koeman as one of the strangest relationships he's had with a coach. Pjanic started just six games in La Liga in the 2020-21 season after joining from Juventus in the summer of 2020.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ronald Koeman did not pick Pjanic regularly because his style of play did not suit Barcelona's. Koeman is well aware of Pjanic's qualities and considers him a talented player. But his Barcelona side had no use for a player like Pjanic who Koeman believes is too defensive.

Koeman wants the players in his midfield pivot to press opponents high up the pitch. That is why Koeman preferred Frenkie De Jong to Miralem Pjanic. It is further claimed that the Barcelona manager did not ask for Pjanic's signing and that he is a player the Barcelona board forced upon him.

Barcelona schedule talks with RB Leipzig for Dani Olmo

Brazil v Spain: Gold Medal Match Men's Football - Olympics: Day 15

Barcelona's frontline has been considerably weakened following the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. The club is already looking to bring in reinforcements and wants to do so as early as January.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona want to sign RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo. They have already scheduled talks with RB Leipzig to discuss terms over a potential deal for the 23-year-old.

Olmo has spent seven years at Barcelona's youth academy between 2007 and 2014. He is reportedly happy to sign a five-year deal with the Catalans.

23-year-old Dani Olmo is reportedly ready to leave RB Leipzig in favour of a Barcelona return, despite money issues maight make him earn a lower wage. https://t.co/aKopCYqQHU pic.twitter.com/OS1Nt4zTYx — AS English (@English_AS) September 4, 2021

