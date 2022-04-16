Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca identify AC Milan forward as Erling Haaland alternative, Club lining up €30 million move for Manchester City star and more - 16 April 2022

Barcelona have one of the best attacking departments in Europe right now but that won't stop them from further strengthening their frontline this summer.

Barcelona were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt (4-3 on aggregate) on Thursday night. It was a blip in what has otherwise been a great couple of months for the club under Xavi Hernandez. Barcelona are also actively working behind the scenes ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 16 April 2022.

Pedri sends message after season-ending injury

FC Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt: Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Barcelona midfielder Pedri suffered a hamstring injury in their UEFA Europa League loss against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. The Catalans have been dealt a huge blow as the youngster will be sidelined for the rest of the season with eight games remaining in the league.

Following the diagnosis, Pedri took to Twitter to send a message to the Camp Nou faithful. He wrote:

"It's a tough day but there's no other way but to look forward. Infinite thanks for the love you have given me in the last few hours. With your support, I'm sure I'll come back stronger.

"Now more than ever, let's support the team and… FORÇA BARÇA!"

Pedri González @Pedri 🏼 🏼



Ahora más que nunca, apoyemos al equipo y… FORÇA BARÇA! @FCBarcelona Es un día duro pero no queda otra que mirar hacia adelante. Infinitas gracias por el cariño que me han dado en las últimas horas. Con su apoyo, estoy seguro de que volveré más fuerteAhora más que nunca, apoyemos al equipo y… FORÇA BARÇA! Es un día duro pero no queda otra que mirar hacia adelante. Infinitas gracias por el cariño que me han dado en las últimas horas. Con su apoyo, estoy seguro de que volveré más fuerte 💪🏼🙏🏼Ahora más que nunca, apoyemos al equipo y… FORÇA BARÇA! 🔵🔴 @FCBarcelona https://t.co/YN81WIF721

Barcelona considering €30 million move for Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Barcelona are weighing up a €30 million move for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, as per MARCA. The Catalans have been looking at alternatives for Erling Haaland should the Norwegian international choose to join a club other than Barcelona this summer.

With Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City reportedly vying for his signature, Barcelona are going to find it difficult to sign Haaland. If City are successful in roping in Haaland, then that will be bad news for Jesus as his involvement will be further limited in the upcoming seasons.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup right around the corner, Jesus will also want to play regular football. As such, Manchester City could let the Brazilian international leave for as low as €30 million as his contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Rafael Leao is Joan Laporta's favorite Erling Haaland alternative

AC Milan v Genoa CFC - Serie A

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao is one of the best attackers in Serie A. In 36 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri, Leao has scored 12 goals and provided six assists so far this season.

Barcelona will look to bolster their attacking department this summer. With the chances of signing Erling Haaland getting slimmer by the day, the Catalans are looking at alternatives.

As per Marca, Leao is Joan Laporta's favorite alternative for Haaland. However, signing the Portuguese international will prove to be tricky as Milan are reportedly close to extending Leao's contract. If he signs an extension, he will cost Barcelona a fortune since his current valuation stands €50 million.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [ @Luis_F_Rojo 🥇] | Gabriel Jesus, Rafael Leao and Darwin Nunez are part of Barcelona’s list of alternative names if Haaland or Lewandowski do not arrive this summer. #fcblive 🚨[ @Luis_F_Rojo🥇] | Gabriel Jesus, Rafael Leao and Darwin Nunez are part of Barcelona’s list of alternative names if Haaland or Lewandowski do not arrive this summer. #fcblive

